10Th Annual Glow Ride For Cystic Fibrosis Surpasses Fundraising Goal

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claire's Place Foundation , a non-profit organization providing support to children and families affected by cystic fibrosis (CF), is thrilled to announce the success of its 10th Annual Glow Ride for CF , presented by Vertex Pharmaceuticals. Held on September 21, 2024, in Hermosa Beach, the event exceeded expectations, raising over $65,700 to support CF families through the foundation's Extended Hospital Stay Grant Program .

Featured on FOX 11's Good Day LA and hosted by anchor Sandra Endo, this year's Glow Ride brought together hundreds of participants of all ages who lit up the night, riding bikes, roller skates, and skateboards adorned with glowing decorations. The event not only created a dazzling beachside spectacle, but was also the most successful Glow Ride in the foundation's history.

The funds raised directly support Claire's Place Foundation's Extended Hospital Stay Grant Program, which covers essential living expenses for CF patients and their families during prolonged hospitalizations.“Many of our grant recipients live in constant fear of bills piling up while they're in the hospital,” said Claire's Place Foundation Executive Director Melissa Yeager.“One recipient recently shared how our program lifts that burden and gives them the breathing room that they desperately need. We are deeply grateful to each Glow Ride sponsor and every participant-your contributions make a difference in people's lives every single day. The generosity of our event sponsors is crucial to the Glow Ride's success. Thank you all!”

A Special Thanks to Event Sponsors

The 2024 Glow Ride was made possible by the support of our event sponsors and partners, including Vertex Pharmaceuticals , NorthStar Moving Company , Hermosa Cyclery , Athens Services , Withum , Western Truck Insurance Company , Southbay Lexus , UCLA Health and Manhattan Dermatology . Additional in-kind sponsors included Swift Industries , Yeti, Pura Vida, Lenny & Larrys , Chophouse Meats and The Baked Bear .

About Claire's Place Foundation, Inc.

Claire's Place Foundation, Inc . is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization providing support to children and families affected by cystic fibrosis (CF). Claire's Place Foundation is named in honor of Claire Wineland who lived with CF her entire life and died at the age of 21. Claire was an activist, author, TEDx Speaker, social media star and received numerous awards. Claire's foundation was a way for her to assure that others living with CF enjoyed the same hope, strength and joy that she enjoyed. Recipient of Los Angeles Business Journal's“Small Nonprofit of the Year'' and“Fundraiser of the Year Finalist” for its annual Glow Ride, the foundation provides grants to families affected by CF, offering both emotional and financial support. Today, Claire's Place Foundation continues to carry on Claire's legacy. For more information and make a donation, please visit .

Attachment

Glow Ride 2024 Photo by Todd Westphal

CONTACT: Carrie N Callahan Claire's Place Foundation 6174134589 ...