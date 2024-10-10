Arbor Realty SR, Inc. Closes Offering Of $100 Million Of Senior Notes Due 2027

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UNIONDALE, N.Y., Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Realty Trust, (the“Parent” or“Arbor”) (NYSE:ABR) announced today that its subsidiary, Arbor Realty SR, Inc. (the“Company”), has closed the private placement of $100 million aggregate principal amount of 9.00% senior notes due October 15, 2027 (the“Notes”). The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by the Parent.



The Company expects that the net proceeds of this offering will be used to pay down debt and for general corporate purposes.

Piper Sandler & Co. acted as sole placement agent for this offering.

The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”), and are being offered and sold in reliance on an exemption from registration provided by Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act. The Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other securities and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a sale of, the Notes or any other securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

About Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, single-family rental (SFR) portfolios, and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a leading Fannie Mae DUS® lender and Freddie Mac Optigo® Seller/Servicer, and an approved FHA Multifamily Accelerated Processing (MAP) lender. Arbor's product platform also includes bridge, CMBS, mezzanine, and preferred equity loans. Rated by Standard and Poor's and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain items in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Arbor can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Arbor's expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in economic conditions generally, and the real estate markets specifically, continued ability to source new investments, changes in interest rates and/or credit spreads, and other risks detailed in Arbor's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and its other reports filed with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Arbor expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Arbor's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contact:

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

Paul Elenio, Chief Financial Officer

516-506-4422

