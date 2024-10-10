(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House to Transform Commercial Spaces into Attractions with Bob Nunn Acquisition

- Sara Beth JoynerDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) are excited to rollout their recent of 18 pieces from the collection of the late artist Bob Nunn. Known for his dynamic and visionary“Retro Futurism” art, Nunn's works are slated for licensing in large-scale environmental graphics, transforming these installations into major attractions that enhance building and business profiles while attracting visitors.Bob Nunn's Artwork: Transforming Spaces into Cultural LandmarksThe acquisition includes a variety of Nunn's original artworks, celebrated for their vibrant expression and unique aesthetic. By integrating these pieces into environmental graphics, HAC & QAH plan to create compelling fine art installations that not only beautify but also add significant cultural value to public and private spaces. These installations are intended to draw attention, increase foot traffic, and enrich the visitor experience, making each location not just a place of business but a destination."Bob Nunn's artwork carries a unique spirit that we believe can transform ordinary spaces into spectacular ones," said Sara Beth Joyner, President of HAC & QAH. "These installations will serve as magnets for cultural engagement and social interaction, positioning our clients' buildings and businesses as key players in the promotion of the arts."Mercedes Burton, Director of Design at HAC & QAH, added, "Each piece by Bob Nunn is a narrative in itself, reflective of his deep artistic vision and creativity. By placing these works in strategic locations, we're not just decorating a space; we're telling a story that invites curiosity, dialogue, and appreciation."A Strategic Vision for Art in Public and Private SectorsWith this move, HAC & QAH aim to set a new standard for how art is perceived in non-traditional settings, highlighting the potential of fine art to influence public perception and enhance the economic vitality of an area. The planned installations are expected to serve as both cultural landmarks and key elements in the aesthetic and functional enhancement of their environments.About Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH)Healthcare Art Consulting and Quality Art House specialize in providing visual communications and artistic solutions for corporate and healthcare systems and facilities nation-wide. Since 2003, the firm's success has been centered on educating and building long-term partnerships with clients.They offer a full spectrum of consulting and visual communication products, such as patient communication boards, digital signage, donor recognition signage, large scale murals and graphics, artwork on paper, canvas, acrylic, metal, and other mediums, custom framing, sculptures, dimensional lettering, wayfinding signage, and more.Contact Information:Sara Beth Joyner, EDACPresident214-773-1298......Mercedes Burton, EDACDirector of Design972-730-6622......Website

