Grayscale Investments: NEW SURVEY REVEALS AMERICAN VOTER's ATTITUDES ON THE ELECTION AND FINANCIAL SECURITY

FIND OUT HOW POTENTIAL AMERICAN VOTERS VIEW THEIR PRIVACY AND HOW THEY ARE APPROACHING INVESTING IN THIS

As the election season enters the homestretch, there is a renewed focus across all demographics and age groups on financial privacy and security. The latest survey from

Grayscale Investments® and The Harris Poll has aimed to find Americans' feelings toward the issues surrounding the election, their individual portfolios, privacy, security, and investing. The survey examines Americans' appetite for government regulations in financial protection and their willingness to share personal information with various agencies and banking institutions. In this interview, Craig Salm, Chief Legal Officer at Grayscale Investments,

breaks down the survey results and shares what viewers need to know about the biggest issues voters are raising as we get closer to the Presidential election.

The survey reveals:



Respondents' interests when it comes to investing, crypto, and perceptions of the financial system

Who respondents trust most to protect their financial privacy.

What actions respondents have taken in regards to crypto - are they interested in investing?



The general attitudes respondents have about the U.S. government and government agencies accessing their financial information for security or regulation purposes. How respondents believe U.S. regulators and policymakers should manage new and emerging technologies like AI and crypto.

MORE ABOUT CRAIG SALM:

Craig Salm is the Chief Legal Officer at Grayscale Investments. In this role, Craig oversees the daily legal and regulatory operations of the business and its products. Prior to joining Grayscale, Craig was a corporate associate at Paul Weiss and a member of its Capital Markets & Securities Group – primarily focused on representing issuers, private equity sponsors, investment banks, hedge funds, and other stakeholders in corporate finance transactions, as well as advising on securities law and corporate governance matters. Craig earned his Bachelor of Science from the University of Michigan and his Juris Doctor from the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law. Craig serves as a board member of the Ethereum Classic Cooperative, as the co-chair of the Securities Law Working Group for the Blockchain Association and is an active member of the Crypto Ratings Council (CRC).

