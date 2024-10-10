Veris Residential, Inc. Announces Dates For Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results And Webcast

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veris Residential, ("Veris Residential" or the "Company") (NYSE: VRE ), a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious REIT that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops Class A multifamily properties, today announces that it will host its third quarter 2024 results webcast and call

on Thursday, October 31, 2024, at 8:30 a.m., eastern . The Company will release its results after the close of on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.

The webcast can be listened to via the Internet by accessing the Company's website at . The conference call is also accessible by dialing +1 (877) 451-6152 (domestic) or +1 (201) 389-0879 (international) and requesting the Veris Residential third quarter 2024 earnings conference. It is recommended that participants log on or dial in to the call approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Replay: A replay of the conference call will be available after 12:00 p.m. eastern on Thursday, October 31, 2024, through 11:59 p.m. eastern on Sunday, December 1, 2024. To access the replay, listeners may use +1 (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or +1 (412) 317-6671 (international). The passcode for the replay is 13747452. Audio replay from the conference call will also be available on Veris Residential's website at . The replay will be available on the Company's website for one year after the call date.

About Veris Residential, Inc.

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large. The company is guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors and is underpinned by leading corporate governance principles, a best-in-class and sustainable approach to operations, and an inclusive culture based on equality and meritocratic empowerment. For additional information on Veris Residential, Inc. and our properties available for lease, please visit .

Investors

Anna Malhari

Chief Operating Officer

[email protected]

Media

Amanda Shpiner/Grace Cartwright

Gasthalter & Co.

212-257-4170

[email protected]

SOURCE Veris Residential, Inc.

