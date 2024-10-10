Dolby Laboratories Announces Conference Call And Webcast For Q4 Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dolby Laboratories, (NYSE:

DLB ), a leader in immersive entertainment, will release results for the fourth quarter (Q4) and full year of fiscal 2024 after the close of regular trading on Tuesday, November 19, 2024.

Members of Dolby management will lead a call open to all interested parties to discuss Q4 and full year fiscal 2024 financial results for Dolby Laboratories at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on Tuesday, November 19, 2024.

Access to the teleconference will be available at or by dialing 1-800-715-9871 (+1-646-307-1963 for international callers) and entering confirmation code 5587811.

A replay of the call will be available from 5:00 p.m. PT (8:00 p.m. ET) on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, until 8:59 p.m. PT (11:59 p.m. ET) on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, by dialing 1-800-770-2030 (+1-609-800-9909 for international callers) and entering the confirmation code 5587811. An archived version of the teleconference will also be available on the Dolby Laboratories investor relations website, .

(NYSE: DLB ) is based in San Francisco with offices around the globe. From movies and TV shows, to apps, music, sports, and gaming, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide. We partner with artists, storytellers, developers, and businesses to revolutionize entertainment and communications with Dolby Atmos , Dolby Vision , Dolby Cinema , and Dolby .

Dolby, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, Dolby and the double-D symbol are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories in the United States and/or other countries.

Investor Contact:

Peter Goldmacher

Dolby Laboratories

[email protected]



Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Dolby Laboratories, Inc.

