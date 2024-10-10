MSA Safety Schedules Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call
PITTSBURGH, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA ), a global leader in the development of advanced safety products and solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures, today announced that it will host the company's third quarter 2024 earnings conference call on Thursday, October 24, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
A press release outlining MSA's third quarter 2024 financial results will be distributed after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23, 2024.
About MSA Safety
MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA ) is the global leader in advanced safety products, technologies and solutions. Driven by its singular mission of safety, the Company has been at the forefront of safety innovation since 1914, protecting workers and facility infrastructure around the world across a broad range of diverse end markets while creating sustainable value for shareholders. With 2023 revenues of $1.8 billion, MSA Safety is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and employs a team of over 5,000 associates across its more than 40 international locations. For more information, please visit .
