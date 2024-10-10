Mohawk Industries, Inc. Invites You To Join The Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALHOUN, Ga., Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In conjunction with Mohawk Industries, (NYSE: MHK) Third Quarter 2024 release on Thursday, October 24, 2024, you are invited to listen to the call that will be broadcast live on Friday, October 25, 2024, at 11:00 am ET.



What: Mohawk Industries, Inc. 3rd Quarter 2024 Earnings Call

When: October 25, 2024

11:00 am ET

Where:

Select“Investor Information”

How: Live over the Internet – Simply log on via the web at the address above or

Register for the conference call at:

Live Conference Call: Dial 1-833-630-1962 (US/Canada) Dial 1-412-317-1843 (Int'l)

For those unable to listen at the designated time, the call will remain available for replay through November 22, 2024, by dialing US: 1-877-344-7529, Canada: 1-855-669-9658 or International: 1-412-317-0088 and entering Conference ID # 5581374. The call will be archived and available for replay under the“Investor Information” tab of mohawkind.com for replay for one year.



ABOUT MOHAWK

Mohawk Industries is the leading global flooring manufacturer that creates products to enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. Mohawk's vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution processes provide competitive advantages in the production of carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone, and vinyl flooring. Our industry leading innovation has yielded products and technologies that differentiate our brands in the marketplace and satisfy all remodeling and new construction requirements. Our brands are among the most recognized in the industry and include American Olean, Daltile, Durkan, Eliane, Elizabeth, Feltex, Godfrey Hirst, Karastan, Marazzi, Mohawk, Mohawk Group, Pergo, Quick-Step, Unilin and Vitromex. During the past two decades, Mohawk has transformed its business from an American carpet manufacturer into the world's largest flooring company with operations in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand and the United States.

Contact:

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

James Brunk, Chief Financial Officer

706-624-2239