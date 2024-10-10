Piedmont Office Realty Trust Reports Virtually No Damage From Hurricane Milton

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Atlanta, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE: PDM), an owner of Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets, including Orlando, FL, announced today that its property management team, after reviewing detailed property reports for all of the Company's Orlando assets, has reported virtually no damage to any of Piedmont's properties from Hurricane Milton and that all personnel in the affected areas are reported safe.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 16 million square feet. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB-) and Moody's (Baa3). Piedmont is a 2024 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence. For more information, see .

