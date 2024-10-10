Jfrog Ltd. Investors: Company Investigated By The Portnoy Law Firm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises JFrog Ltd . (“JFrog” or“the Company”) (NASDAQ: FROG) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. JFrog investors that lost money on their are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

On August 7, 2024, JFrog announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2024 and revised its guidance for the full year downward, indicating an expected slowdown in cloud revenue growth compared to previous forecasts.

As a result of this announcement, JFrog's stock price dropped by $9.37, or 27.5%, closing at $34.05 per share on the same day, which adversely affected investors.

