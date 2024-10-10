San Francisco Singer-Songwriter Sable Winters Drops Grammy® Submitted Jazz Vocal Single 'I'll Just Take It As It Comes'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

I'll Just Take It As It Comes - cover image

Rising star - Sable Winters

With deep emotional resonance and jazz elegance, Sable Winters revives a timeless work of Danny Long and P.J. Erickson in her latest Grammy® considered release

- Ricky KejSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rising star Sable Winters releases her much-anticipated single“I'll Just Take It As It Comes ,” a soulful and introspective jazz performance, now submitted for Grammy® consideration this year in the "Best Jazz Performance" category. Released through San Francisco Bay Area's independent label Owl Eye Records , the track is already garnering attention within the jazz community for its lush arrangement, emotionally charged vocals, and timeless lyrical storytelling.The song, originally penned by the legendary songwriting duo Danny Long and P.J. Erickson, marks a bittersweet milestone. Long passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, in February of 2022 and never had the chance to hear this beautiful piece that Sable recorded in September of 2022. As the song lives on, Winters' rendition gives new life to the heart of their collaborative work. P.J. Erickson, who resided in the Phoenix, Arizona area at the time, remains a vital part of this song's history, though no further information is available about him today.A Journey Through Love and Jazz“I'll Just Take It As It Comes” tells a deeply human story of love's unpredictability, with Winters' soaring voice perfectly capturing the track's emotional nuances. In the opening verse:"If the course of love ran trueNo bumps no brands no bruisesIt would still the very thrillWe even find in losing..."Sable's delivery is both raw and refined, tapping into the joy, heartbreak, and acceptance that love often brings. The song's reflective chorus:"After chasing loveEmbracing loveMaking loveEven faking love...I'll just take it as it comes,"expresses a sense of quiet resolve-one that only comes from hard-earned wisdom. Winters' re-imagined arrangement of the original track adds a contemporary flair while staying true to its jazz roots, offering listeners a melodic journey they won't soon forget.A Legacy of SongwritingDanny Long and P.J. Erickson were a prolific songwriting team, having written over 50 compositions together. Erickson's fond memories of their collaboration are captured on Long's official website:"In the '90s, Danny and I would write songs together-my lyrics, his melodies... In every case, I thought 'Yep, Danny did it better.' As always, he found the soul of the music. For which I am profoundly grateful.”While“I'll Just Take It As It Comes” is one of their last collaborative works, Winters' interpretation elevates the original arrangement, bringing her unique touch to this timeless piece.Acclaimed Praise from Industry IconsGrammy® winning producer Narada Michael Walden offered high praise after listening to "I'll Just Take It As It Comes," stating:"Sable Winters, your soulful voice brings to life the timeless craftsmanship of Danny Long and P.J. Erickson's songwriting... The emotional depth and vulnerability you bring to this song is truly captivating... Your voice is a warm embrace that envelops the listener, making us feel every ounce of emotion."Three-time Grammy® winning composer Ricky Kej also praised the track, saying:"'I'll Just Take It as It Comes' is a beautiful testament to the heart of jazz... The vocals are just magical, smooth, warm, and versatile for a jazz song. Every section of the music is delicately arranged and complements the lyrics beautifully. It's a jazz piece that resonates deeply and leaves a lasting impression.”Bay Area Musicians Contribute to the SoundThe exceptional musicianship that complements Sable's vocal artistry is courtesy of a talented group of Bay Area-based musicians:Piano: Ricardo ScalesBass: Mike HalleseyDrums: Joseluis RodriguezGuitar: Oscar EstrellaTheir collaborative effort creates a rich and immersive soundscape that adds depth and warmth to the track.Grammy® Submission and Future ProjectsReleased on August 28, 2024,“I'll Just Take It As It Comes” has been submitted for Grammy® consideration in the Best Jazz Performance category, marking a pivotal moment in Sable Winters' career as she emerges as a fresh and dynamic voice in the jazz scene. Sable is currently working on yet another single that is bound to captivate classic rock fans. This new composition fuses stylistic elements of two of the world's most prolific rock bands from the late 60s, both still held in high esteem today. Upon listening, fans of these two iconic bands will find the influences unmistakable.About Sable WintersOriginally from Dallas, Texas, Sable Winters is a San Francisco Bay Area-based singer-songwriter whose unique blend of pop, jazz, and soul influences captivates audiences worldwide. Following her critically acclaimed single“Bathe Me In Love,” Winters continues to build her reputation for powerful, soul-stirring performances. Her latest release,“I'll Just Take It As It Comes,” demonstrates her ability to take classic jazz songwriting and transform it into a contemporary masterpiece.About Owl Eye RecordsOwl Eye Records is an independent record label based in the San Francisco Bay Area, dedicated to supporting innovative artists who push the boundaries of music while staying true to their creative vision. Known for its strong roster of talent and production music library, Owl Eye Records continues to be a driving force in the independent music scene.About Danny Long and P.J. EricksonDanny Long, originally from Chicago and now enshrined in the Phoenix, Arizona area, and P.J. Erickson are a songwriting duo celebrated for their more than 50 collaborative works, including the song“Astoria,” and "Where Did The Magic Go", famously recorded by Tony Bennett. Known for their ability to blend intricate melodies with emotionally resonant lyrics, Long and Erickson's songwriting continues to shape the sound of modern jazz ballads.

Mona Porter

Owl Eye Records

+1 415-449-1886

email us here

I'll Just Take It As It Comes (YouTube stream)

