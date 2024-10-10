Clarkson University Launches The Search For Its 19Th President

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) POTSDAM, N.Y., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clarkson University Board of Trustees has officially commenced the search for the institution's 19th president since its founding in 1896 in upstate New York, seeking a visionary and collaborative leader to guide the historic STEM powerhouse into a new era of innovation, academic distinction and strategic growth.

Three young women study in Clarkson University's Educational Resources Center

Continue Reading

In a series of key stakeholder communications initiated earlier today, Chair of the Clarkson University Board of Trustees Nancy D. Reyda '81, Managing Director & COO of Global Operations and Technology, Bank of NY Mellon (Ret.), said, "Our next president will be a visionary and inspiring leader who recognizes the transformative power of the 'Clarkson Experience'-where hands-on learning and doing, STEM excellence, and a deeply supportive and highly personalized environment shapes future leaders. We encourage exceptional candidates who are passionate about driving innovation, fostering collaboration and advancing a bold future for Clarkson to join us on this remarkable journey."

As Clarkson moves into an era of growth and opportunities, the Board is committed to finding a president who will address the following four imperatives:



Implement and drive Clarkson's core STEM mission to deliver on the commitment to students;

Judiciously steward and grow Clarkson's resource base to continue to ensure long-term financial sustainability;

Grow enrollment and retention with a clear articulation of Clarkson's value proposition; and Shape a culture of leadership empowerment, inclusive collaboration, and continuous learning.

Chaired by the Board of Trustees Vice Chair John S. Mengucci '84, President and CEO of CACI International, the Clarkson Presidential Search Committee is comprised of trustees and alumni with diverse industry experience as well as faculty, staff and students who all have been given the charge to deploy their personal and professional networks to promote the job opportunity and encourage individuals to apply.

The confidential search for candidates will begin immediately with an expected closure date of no later than March 2025.

To learn more about the opportunity or to share it with potential candidates, please visit .

SOURCE Clarkson University

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED