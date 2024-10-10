عربي


SEI To Announce Third-Quarter 2024 Earnings On Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024


10/10/2024 4:16:21 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Public Invited to Monitor conference Call at 5 p.m. Eastern Time

OAKS, Pa., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI® (NASDAQ: SEIC ) intends to release earnings for the third quarter 2024 on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024 after the market closes. The company will hold a conference call to discuss these financial results beginning at 5 p.m. Eastern time.

The public is invited to listen to the call and replay at .

About SEI®
 SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC ) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to help drive growth, make confident decisions, and protect futures. As of June 30, 2024, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.5 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic .

Investor Contact:

Media
Contact :



Brad Burke

Leslie Wojcik

SEI

SEI

+1 610-676-5350

+1 610-676-4191

[email protected]


[email protected]

SOURCE SEI Investments Company

PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

