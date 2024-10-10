Riley Permian Increases Dividend And Schedules Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release And Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.

(NYSE American: REPX) ("Riley Permian" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend on the Company's common stock in the amount of $0.38 per share. The dividend is payable on November 7, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 24, 2024. This represents a 6% increase from the previous dividend of $0.36 per share that was distributed the four quarters prior, with the most recent being August 8, 2024.

Additionally, the Company plans to release financial and operating results for its third quarter on November 6, 2024 after the U.S. financial markets close.

In connection with the earnings release, Riley Permian management will host a conference call for investors and analysts on November 7, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. CT to discuss the Company's results and to host a Q&A session. Interested parties are invited to participate by calling:



Toll Free Dial-In, 1 (888) 596-4144

Toll Dial-In, 1 (646) 968-2525 Conference ID number 1303008

An updated company presentation, which will include certain items to be discussed on the call, will be posted prior to the call on the Company's website ( ).

A replay of the call will be available until November 21, 2024 by calling:



Toll Free Dial-in, 1 (800) 770-2030

Toll Dial-in, 1 (609) 800-9909 Conference ID Number 1303008

About

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.

Riley Permian is a growth-oriented, independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. For more information please visit .

Investor Contact:

Rick D'Angelo

405-438-0126

[email protected]

