Rapid7 To Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On November 6

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, (NASDAQ: RPD), a leader in extended risk and threat detection, today announced that the company will release its third quarter 2024 results on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, after the financial markets close.



The company will host a call that same day to discuss its results and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The call will be accessible by telephone at +1 888-330-2384 (toll-free) or +1 240-789-2701 with the event code 8484206.

The conference call will also be available live via webcast on the company's website at . A webcast replay of the call will be available at .

About Rapid7

Rapid7 (Nasdaq: RPD) is on a mission to create a safer digital world by making cybersecurity simpler and more accessible. We empower security professionals to manage a modern attack surface through our best-in-class technology, leading-edge research, and broad, strategic expertise. Rapid7's comprehensive security solutions help more than 11,000 global customers unite cloud risk management and threat detection to reduce attack surfaces and eliminate threats with speed and precision. For more information, visit our website , check out our blog , or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

Rapid7 Investor Contact:

Elizabeth Chwalk

Senior Director

Investor Relations

...

(617) 865-4277

Rapid7 Press C ontact:

Kelly Crummey

Corporate Communications

...

(617) 921-8089