Innventure Sponsors Licensing Executives Society (LES) Annual Meeting 2024

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innventure (Nasdaq: INV), a commercialization platform, today announced its sponsorship of the Licensing Executives Society (USA & Canada), Inc. (LES) 2024 Annual Meeting. Innventure's Level sponsorship and attendance at the October 20-23 event in New Orleans underscores its commitment to fostering innovation and bringing groundbreaking technologies to market.



"The LES Annual Meeting is like no other IP event you'll go to," said Bob Held, IP & Licensing Expert, Past President & Chair of the Board and part-time CEO of LES. "It brings together people from all walks of the IP life - students, university professors, CEOs of corporations, startups, mid-size companies, university tech transfer offices, government officials, attorneys, and consultants. It's a forum where relationships are built that can last for decades, benefiting attendees both personally and professionally."

The LES Annual Meeting is a cornerstone event for professionals in intellectual property, licensing, and technology transfer. This year's meeting is expected to draw over 500 attendees from around the world.

The four-day event will feature over 30 panel sessions, 15 roundtable discussions, and distinguished keynote speakers, including Alaina van Horn, Chief of the Intellectual Property Enforcement (IPE) Branch of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and Congressman Troy Carter. Topics will range from artificial intelligence and life sciences to data use in complex SEP licensing and recent legal updates across the U.S. and Europe.

"We see tremendous value in supporting LES and its mission," said Bill Haskell, CEO of Innventure. "Our model of commercializing breakthrough technologies aligns perfectly with the LES community's focus on advancing the business of intellectual property."

At the LES Annual Meeting, Innventure will lead a workshop titled "Maximizing IP Value through Strategic Spin-Outs and Alternative Commercialization Approaches" that is scheduled for October 22, from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in Galerie 4 (2nd Floor). This panel will feature Innventure executives Gayle Anderson and Tom Cripe, alongside David Rikkers of Expedited Climb Capital LLC. This interactive session, conducted in a talk show format with Q&A, is designed for seasoned IP executives and professionals seeking to understand the nuances of technology transfer and spin-outs.

The LES Annual Meeting provides unparalleled networking opportunities and insights into the evolving landscape of IP and technology commercialization.

Representatives from Innventure will be on-site at the New Orleans Marriott, and available for meetings. Please visit them at the Innventure booth or reach out to Erin Steigerwalt, Innventure events manager.

"In today's rapidly changing IP environment, staying informed and connected is crucial," Held said. "Whether it's understanding the impact of generative AI on patents or keeping up with judicial rulings, LES offers the knowledge and connections needed to navigate these challenges effectively."

For more information about the LES Annual Meeting 2024 and to register, visit or Innventure.com .

About Innventure

Innventure founds, funds, and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. As owner-operators, Innventure takes what it believes to be breakthrough technologies from early evaluation to scaled commercialization utilizing an approach designed to help mitigate risk as it builds disruptive companies it believes have the potential to achieve a target enterprise value of at least $1 billion. Innventure defines ''disruptive'' as innovations that have the ability to significantly change the way businesses, industries, markets and/or consumers operate.

About LES

Established in 1965, the Licensing Executives Society (U.S.A. and Canada), Inc. (LES) is the largest member society of the Licensing Executives Society International, Inc. (LESI). LES has over 1,600 members and LESI has over 6500 members engaged in the creation, commercial development, and orderly transfer of intellectual property rights; protection and management of intellectual capital; and intellectual capital management standards development.

