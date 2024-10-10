(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Week Begins with In-Depth Discussions on Life Science Trends and Celebrates Innovative Products that Have Made a Significant Impact on Patient Care

Galien Forum and Awards Ceremony to Take Place on November 7 in New York City

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to honoring innovators in life sciences, today announced the 2024 Galien Week of Innovation will draw together leaders from industry, government, science, and the research community from November 4-8 virtually and in New York City. The Galien Week of Innovation presents an exclusive series of thematic virtual webinars featuring nominees of the Prix Galien USA Awards, discussing hot button topics through the lens of the life-changing innovations brought to market. The three-day webinar series will lead up to the annual Galien Forum and Prix Galien Awards on November 7. To learn more and register for the Galien Week of Innovation, please visit our website here.

"It is an honor and privilege to recognize the outstanding efforts of those working tirelessly to ensure the future of global health through groundbreaking research and innovation in the life sciences," said Bruno Cohen, Chairman of The

Galien Foundation. "We are thoroughly grateful to this year's nominees and winners for continuing to dedicate their efforts toward improving quality of life for current and future generations to come."

On November 4, 5 and 6, a series of category-focused virtual webinars will feature the 156 products from 139 companies in 15 therapeutic areas nominated for the Prix

Galien awards. Each webinar will be an opportunity to "Meet the Scientists," comprising five to ten product nominee representatives and Prix Galien USA Partners and Committee member-moderated discussions to highlight the scientific journey behind each product.

The 2024

Galien Forum will take place on Thursday, November 7, at the Alexandria Center for Life Science in New York City. The Galien Forum offers a full day of spirited discussions with Nobel Laureates, top policymakers, and leading industry executives who offer perspectives on the most significant health challenges of our time while highlighting the latest research and clinical pathways toward diagnosis, treatment, and cure. The winners for the "Best Digital Health Solution," "Incubators, Accelerators and Equity" and "Best Startup" categories will be announced during the Forum.

Following the Forum, the

Prix Galien USA Awards Ceremony will be hosted at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. During the Ceremony, winners for "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Medical Technology," "Best Pharmaceutical Product," and "Best Product for Rare/Orphan Diseases" will be honored. The Prix Galien USA Awards Committee comprises top biomedical scientists from the private sector and academia, including Nobel Laureates, responsible for evaluating nominees.

Recently announced, the

Roy Vagelos Pro Bono Humanum Award for Global Health Equity will be presented during the Awards ceremony to His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco. This prestigious accolade recognizes Prince Albert's unwavering dedication to environmental conservation, scientific innovation, and humanitarian efforts on a global scale. The annual Prix Galien Roy Vagelos Pro Bono Humanum Award recognizes an individual's outstanding efforts to improving the human condition through the application of pharmaceutical science to problems of developing or underserved populations worldwide.

The

Galien Week of Innovation will include:

Monday, November 4:



Prix Galien USA Awards Committee members and invited experts will chair three webinars highlighting each of the 25 nominated products in the Best Biotechnology Product category.



Best Biotechnology Nominee Webinar #1: 10AM – 11AM ET



Best Biotechnology Nominee Webinar #2: 11AM – 12PM ET



Best Biotechnology Nominee Webinar #3: 12PM – 1PM ET

In a panel with the eight nominees for the "Best Product for Rare/Orphan Diseases" Award, this virtual exchange will offer the opportunity for webinar participants to assess the current state of innovation in the branded rare and orphan disease space.



Best Product for Rare/Orphan Diseases Nominee Webinar: 1PM – 2PM ET

The Prix Galien USA Awards Committee and invited experts will chair two webinars highlighting each of the 29 nominated products in the Best Medical Technology Category.



Best Medical Technology Nominee Webinar #1: 2PM – 3PM ET



Tuesday, November 5:



Building on the demand for remote technology applications during the Covid-19 pandemic, digital health is enabling a realignment of health provision around integrative disease management combined with personalized wellness solutions – goals that will hopefully secure better outcomes for patients. Hear about the 21 nominated software apps and platforms, devices and diagnostics.



Best Digital Health Solution Nominee Webinar #1: 11AM – 12PM ET



Best Digital Health Solution Nominee Webinar #2: 12PM – 1PM ET



Incubators and accelerators are pivotal in developing innovative solutions to addressing humanity's most pressing health care challenges. Hear from the 2024 nominees for Incubators, Accelerators and Equity.



Wednesday, November 6:



Members as well as guest experts of the Prix Galien Awards USA Committee will chair three webinars highlighting each of the 25 nominated products in the Best Pharmaceutical Product category.



Best Pharmaceutical Product Nominee Webinar #1: 11AM – 12PM ET



Best Pharmaceutical Product Nominee Webinar #2: 12PM – 1PM ET



Best Pharmaceutical Product Nominee Webinar #3: 1PM – 2PM ET

The

Galien Week of Innovation webinar series will conclude with a final session with Best Medical Technology nominees to discuss the transformative innovations up for a Prix Galien USA Award



Thursday, November 7:



7:30AM – 4:15PM ET: The Galien Forum will be held in-person and virtually at the Alexandria Center for Life Science. 6:30PM - 10:30PM ET: Winners of the Prix Galien USA Awards , recognized for outstanding biomedical and medical technology product achievements that improve the human condition in one of the global health innovation industry's most renowned honors, will be announced live from the American Museum of Natural History.

About The

Galien Foundation

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes, and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives. The late Professor Elie Wiesel, 1986 Peace Nobel Laureate, is The Honorary Founding President of The Galien Foundation

The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the US for the Prix

Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries, Africa and an inaugural chapter established in India in 2024. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galen, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.



For more information, visit .

