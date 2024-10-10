The Cannabis Business Advisors CEO Sara Gullickson Named 'Advisor Of The Year' By Benzinga Cannabis Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sara Gullickson

The international cannabis business consulting firm's CEO leads one of the longest standing advisor groups in the industry.

- Sara GullicksonPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sara Gullickson, the esteemed CEO of The Cannabis Business Advisors (CBA), renowned for her expertise in securing over 75 licenses nationwide, has been named 'Advisor of the Year' by Benzinga Cannabis Awards. The award show, which recognizes excellence in leadership, journalism, entrepreneurship, and advocacy within the cannabis industry, took place at the Benzinga Capital Conference in Chicago on October 8, 2024.Named 40 Under 40 by the Business Journal and among the Top Women Set to Dominate the International Cannabis Space by Benzinga, Gullickson has secured more than 75 licenses in over 30 states and five countries. Along with her advisory work, she has presented at numerous cannabis, real estate, and business conferences.“I've dedicated myself to this work for years and it's always great to see that hard work pay off with recognition,” said Gullickson.“Thank you to Benzinga for this honor and for all of my wonderful clients who have allowed me to advise them over the years.”Following her award at Benzinga Capital Conference, Gullickson is slated as a featured speaker at MJBizCon. She will speak in the 'Raising Canna Capital in a Bear Market: Insights on REITs, Capital Raise Trends, and Leveraging Debt Financing' panel in Room 1 at 1 p.m.Founded in 2014, the CWCBExpo is a business-to-business trade show providing a forum for cannabis dispensary owners, growers, suppliers, medical professionals, investors, regulators, legal counsel, and entrepreneurs to connect and learn.For information about The Cannabis Business Advisors, visit thecannabisbusinessadvisors.###About The Cannabis Business AdvisorsBased in Phoenix, Arizona, The Cannabis Business Advisors (“CB Advisors”) is a multi-faceted consulting firm providing strategic business guidance for cannabis license applicants and current license holders throughout all stages of growth to companies across the U.S. and Canada. CB Advisors is led by CEO and Founder, Sara Gullickson and President, Maxime Kot. The consulting team brings more than twenty years of combined industry experience. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including application and licensing preparation, operational analysis, merger and acquisition support, policy and procedures, exit strategy guidance, and business development planning. CB Advisors is located at 1709 E Bethany Home Rd, in Phoenix, Arizona.For more information visit thecannabisbusinessadvisors, email ..., or phone 602-290-9424.

Macey Wolfer

Proven Media

+1 360-362-0073

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.