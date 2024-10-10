Divorce Partners With Betterhelp To Provide Affordable Mental Health Support For Those Navigating Divorce

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Divorce and BetterHelp are working together to ensure those going through a divorce get access to affordable and accessible therapy.

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In recognition of World Mental Day, Divorce is excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership with BetterHelp, the world's largest therapy service. This collaboration reflects Divorce's ongoing commitment to supporting individuals not just with the complexities of divorce, but also with the emotional and mental health challenges that often accompany it.Divorce is an emotional journey that affects every part of a person's life. By partnering with BetterHelp, Divorce aims to provide accessible and affordable mental health support to its community, ensuring that individuals can receive professional guidance online.Key Benefits of the Divorce and BetterHelp Partnership:Convenient Access to Therapy: BetterHelp offers live sessions via chat, phone, or video, depending on the user's preference. Clients can also send their therapist a message anytime between sessions, with full access to BetterHelp's user-friendly iOS and Android apps.Wide Network of Therapists: With over 30,000 licensed and experienced therapists, BetterHelp allows users to find the right match for their specific needs, without being constrained by geographic location.Affordable Mental Health Care: Traditional therapy sessions can often range from $100 to $200 each. With BetterHelp, services start at just $65 per week, offering an affordable way for individuals to access the mental health support they need during the divorce process.As part of this initiative, Divorce is offering its community 20% off their first month of BetterHelp services. This exclusive offer makes it easier for individuals going through the difficult process of divorce to prioritize their mental well-being, a critical aspect often overlooked during such transitions."We recognize that divorce isn't just a legal process-it's an emotional experience that can take a toll on mental health," said Liz Pharo, CEO & Founder at Divorce. "Through this partnership with BetterHelp, we're ensuring our users have access to the emotional support they need, so they can navigate this challenging time with the care and guidance they deserve."“We're thrilled to partner with Divorce to provide affordable and accessible mental health support for individuals during one of the most challenging times in their lives, and a time of major change,” said Natali Notzon, Sr. Director of Partnerships at BetterHelp.“Mental health plays a crucial role in navigating life transitions, and we are committed to helping people access the support they need, whenever they need it.”This partnership represents a significant step forward in Divorce's mission to offer comprehensive divorce solutions, not only focusing on the logistical aspects but also prioritizing the mental and emotional health of those it serves.For more information about this partnership or to access the BetterHelp discount, visit Divorce.About DivorceDivorce is a leading provider of online divorce solutions, helping individuals navigate the legal complexities of divorce with ease and affordability. Through its services, Divorce offers access to expert guidance and mediation, personalized divorce documents, and now, professional mental health support through its partnership with BetterHelp.About BetterHelpBetterHelp is the world's largest online therapy platform, offering professional counseling and mental health support for a wide range of issues. With over 30,000 licensed therapists and flexible communication options, BetterHelp makes therapy accessible and affordable for people across the globe.Media Contact:Nicole TabatabaiHead of Marketing, Divorce...

