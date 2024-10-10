Opportunity For Patients With Grade 2 Glioma Brain Tumors With IDH1/IDH2 Mutations Or Their Caregivers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

End Brain Cancer in Partnership with Fulcrum Research Group

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) has partnered with Fulcrum Research Group to share an opportunity for those diagnosed with a Grade 2 Glioma brain tumor with IDH1/IDH2 mutations and their loved ones/caregivers. This is a chance for patients and caregivers to provide insights on existing and potential new treatments for Grade 2 Glioma Brain Cancer and share their thoughts on effectiveness, as well as ways the can improve to provide access to these treatments and how patients and caregivers desire to get their patient disease education on current and potential new treatments.Fulcrum Research Group is seeking to understand how to talk to people living with brain cancer, specifically a glioma designated as a grade 2 and with IDH1/IDH2 mutations about a potential new treatment option by speaking with people living with this disease, or to their caregivers. Patients and caregivers will be asked to participate in a 1-hour video meeting/interview as part of this research project.During this interview, participants will learn more about the blood-brain barrier (BBB) and IDH mutations. They will also have the opportunity to offer feedback to the pharma industry on Grade 2 Glioma treatments, the terminology patients prefer when discussing their health and cancer (particularly around mutations), and ways the industry can improve their efforts to educate patients and/or their caregivers. Fulcrum Research Group is offering $105 to qualifying participants who complete the interview in recognition of their time and support.Those interested in sharing their feedback and helping improve research for Grade 2 Glioma brain cancer should visit to fill out the Interview Interest Form. After filling out the form and submitting it, the End Brain Cancer Initiative's Clinical Research Coordinator & Patient Navigator, Shreya Prakash, will contact applicants to ensure they qualify and to schedule their video meeting/interview. If you have additional questions, please reach out to ... or contact her directly on her EBCI cell # at 425-436-8688.To support/donate to the End Brain Cancer Initiative's increased access and health delivery for patients, mission, services and programs, please visit EndBrainCancer.The End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) is a 501(c)3 non-profit patient advocacy organization focused on disease education, awareness, outreach, increasing patient access and improving Standard of Care. The End Brain Cancer Initiative, formerly known as the Chris Elliott Fund (CEF), is dedicated to ensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brain have equal access to advanced diagnostics, treatments, specialists, and clinical trial participation. We believe that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides this patient community with the best HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life. We partner with industry, patients, researchers, advocacy groups, medical teams, hospital networks and others to educate patients and their caregivers so they can have empowered conversations with their medical teams. Learn more about the End Brain Cancer Initiative at EndBrainCancer.

