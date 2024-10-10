Pomegran President Wins Broadband Nation Impact Award For Greatest Technical Achievement In Connecting The Unconnected

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Joe Hickey Honoured for his Visionary Leadership in Bridging the Digital Divide and Advancing High-Speed Connectivity

WASHINGTON, DC, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - PomeGran Inc. (PomeGran) is proud to announce that President, Joe Hickey, has been awarded the prestigious Impact Award for Greatest Technical Achievement in Connecting the Unconnected, at the 2024 Broadband Nation Awards.

This recognition is a testament to Joe Hickey's unwavering dedication to bridging the digital divide and ensuring equitable high-speed internet access across urban, rural, and Indigenous communities. As President of PomeGran Inc. and Founder and President of ROCK Networks, Joe has guided both companies to become visionaries in the telecommunications industry, delivering innovative broadband solutions that are transforming lives and communities throughout North America.

In 2024, ROCK Networks was acquired by PomeGran, and with Joe newly appointed as President, he further strengthened his mission to connect underserved regions with advanced broadband infrastructure. A key highlight of PomeGran's accomplishments is the transformational $172 million Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) project in Northern Ontario, which, with the support of $97 million in government funding, will provide high-speed internet to over 18,600 households, including 2,580 Indigenous homes.

Joe's vision extends beyond expanding internet access. His initiatives to implement open-access networks are ensuring that communities have access to reliable, future-proof infrastructure, with multiple service options. These networks play a critical role in improving essential services, including healthcare, education, and economic development. PomeGran is leading the way in building a more connected and resilient digital future by focusing on advanced technologies like XGS-PON and 25G PON.

"I am deeply honoured to receive this award and proud of the impact PomeGran is making in connecting people and communities. This recognition reflects our team's dedication and the partnerships we've built with local governments and Indigenous communities to make digital inclusion a reality," said Joe Hickey, President of PomeGran.

"We are proud to have Joe as a part of the PomeGran leadership team. His commitment to bridging the digital divide and delivering advanced broadband solutions to underserved communities is central to our ongoing impact and success. Joe's dedication and determination continue to propel our mission forward, and this recognition is a testament to the impact he's making," concluded Dr. Kalai S. Kalaichelvan, Chairman & CEO of PomeGran.

Joe's commitments have not gone unnoticed. Earlier this year, he was inducted into Atlantic Business Magazine's Hall of Fame, having been named one of Atlantic Canada's Top 50 CEOs for five consecutive years. Through his vision and determination, ROCK Networks, a subsidiary of PomeGran, received Corporate Vision's Canadian Business Award for Most Innovative Telecommunications Company, while PomeGran has been recognized as Canada's Fastest Growing Rural Broadband Company.

The award was presented at the Broadband Nation Expo at the Gaylord Convention Center in Washington, D.C., where Joe joined industry leaders to discuss the importance of broadband innovation, community engagement, and the role of digital equity. This award highlights Joe's significant accomplishments and forward-thinking mindset, in the mission to connect underserved and unserved communities across North America.

As PomeGran continues to pioneer innovative broadband solutions, Joe's commitment to bridging the digital divide is driving the industry toward a more inclusive and connected future for all.

PomeGran Inc. is Canada's fastest growing fibre-centric broadband infrastructure provider. Dedicated to enhancing broadband services, PomeGran has emerged as a leader on a mission to empower underserved markets in Quebec and Ontario. PomeGran is investing in rural Quebec and Northern Ontario as part of their strategic plan. Boasting ownership of broadband networks, underground and aerial fibre assets, and fixed wireless access (FWA) assets, PomeGran is committed to bridging the digital divide that exists between urban, rural, and Indigenous communities. Founded on the fundamental principle of ensuring equitable access to high-speed Internet, PomeGran believes that everyone deserves the opportunity to participate in today's digital-first economy.

Broadband Nation is dedicated to supporting and promoting advancements in broadband technology, fostering collaboration among industry professionals, and bridging the digital divide. It provides a platform for experts to share insights and develop solutions that enhance connectivity in underserved communities. The organization emphasizes the role of broadband in driving innovation, community growth, and digital equity across various sectors.

With a career spanning 30 years and experience in over 40 countries, Joe Hickey holds a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering from Memorial University of Newfoundland and an Executive MBA from the University of Toronto. His innovative approach has consistently led to growth and success in the telecommunications industry. Joe has also been dedicated to community service, volunteering with various organizations and serving on boards such as the Ottawa Children's Treatment Centre and techNL.

