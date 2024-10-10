Barrack's Legend Foundation Hosts Veterans For Inaugural Conference In Tampa Bay Area

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Natalia Earle TAMPA , FL, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With weather and circumstances permitting, Barracks Legend Foundation will host the inaugural Barracks Legend in the Tampa Bay area on November 16th from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Petersburg College Conference Center.The Barracks Legend Foundation created the Barracks Legend Conference to address the needs of veterans and their families. Through the Barracks Legend Foundation's events, founders Iraq veteran Angelo Martinez and award-winning podcaster Natalia Earle identified seven key pillars for veterans' well-being: PTSD, Finance, Entrepreneurship, Relationships, Health, Spirituality, and Community. These pillars signify a dedicated commitment to supporting veterans during their transition to civilian life.More than just an event, the Barracks Legend Conference is a beacon of hope and a lifeline for veterans seeking understanding, support, and a pathway to a brighter future. It fosters a community united by a shared mission to help veterans reclaim their strength, find purpose, and build a network of support that will uplift them every step of the way.The community can help empower and transform a Veteran's journey to advocacy, innovation, and collaboration by sponsoring a Veteran's ticket, volunteering, or fundraising. Tickets are sold or sponsored by individuals or businesses for Veterans by Paying a Ticket forward on the ticket website . All active-duty military personnel and their families from all branches can purchase a ticket or request a ticket paid forward. Tickets are available until event capacity is reached.Local businesses are invited to get involved in various ways, including volunteering, becoming an event sponsor, or providing food drop-and-go catering or beverage partners. There are also business promotional opportunities for branding, such as table sponsorships, online mentions, day-of advertising, or gratitude comments.Barracks Legendary Conference Speakers include:Gary King -a Navy veteran, international speaker, and entrepreneur who empowers others through leadership and advocacy. He is known for his "Happiness Experiment" and commitment to promoting positivity and mental health for veterans.Ray Cash, a Navy SEAL veteran and peak performance coach, leverages his elite military experience to inspire organizations nationwide. He specializes in leadership, team building, and high-impact personal transformation.Earl Granville - an Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient, educates on how tragedy can change a me-to-we mindset.Jessica Quezada - Marine veteran and founder of LiboRisk, empowers fellow service members to explore life beyond the military through transformative travel experiences and community-building.Andrew Appleton - a Marine Corps veteran and tech entrepreneur, is dedicated to empowering others through innovative marketing, career development, and amplifying the voices of underserved communities.Alexandria Cavalho - a Marine Corps veteran and advocate, supports veterans and first responders as Outreach Coordinator for Shepherd Center's SHARE Military Initiative, specializing in traumatic brain injury education and outreach.Hunter Robichaux - a Marine Corps veteran and Director of International Programs at Mighty Oaks, empowers military communities worldwide through faith-based resiliency training, including his ongoing support for Ukrainian forces.Brittany Quintana Marti - founder of Quintana Law, PA, is a dedicated attorney and award-winning businesswoman who champions homeowners and business owners in insurance and property dispute litigation.Domenick Macri - founder of Macri Associates Consulting, is a wealth planning leader and seasoned financial strategist with over 20 years of experience, dedicated to empowering clients and driving community impact through strategic financial guidance and philanthropy.Natalia Earle - Entrepreneur, COO of the Barracks Legend Foundation, and co-founder of the Barracks Legend Conference. Natalia is an award-winning podcast host who inspires global audiences by championing personal growth and transformative change.Angelo Martinez - Marine Corps veteran and CEO of the Barracks Legend Foundation. Angelo is also the co-founder of the Barracks Legend Conference, which is dedicated to empowering veterans and advocating for suicide prevention through impactful initiatives.Contributing Sponsors include:Calusa Coffee RoastersChazin & CompanyExtraordinary AssetsGeo Group Foundation, Inc.Sobe PromosNSU Health Veterans HealthcareIn Partnership with:Attractive MindsetKMD WellnessParadedeckTranscend FoundationTickets are $95.97 if purchased in October. On or after November 1st, 2024, ticket prices increase to $150.00 per ticket.For ticket information, go to BLegendsCon.Conference Date & Time: Nov 16, 2024, 9:00 AM – 6:00 PMLocation: St. Petersburg College, 9200 113th St N, Seminole, FL 33772, USAAbout Barracks Legend Foundation & Barracks Legend Conference FoundersThe Barracks Legend Conference is a powerful initiative founded by Natalia Earle and Angelo Martinez with a deeply personal mission. Angelo, the visionary CEO of Barracks Legend Foundation, and Natalia, the compassionate COO, are dedicated to shedding light on the hidden struggles and scars veterans encounter as they transition from military to civilian life.The founding duo produces collaborative events, from comedy improvs, cooking classes, and shark dives to sporting and business opportunity events. They find veterans thrive in comradery and in-person opportunities. The conference agenda consists of eleven motivational speakers geared toward the same mission.

