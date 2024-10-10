Linkdeal: Empowering Global Entrepreneurs In São Paulo

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rony Jabour, Carol Moya, and Igor Moya share insights on global business expansion and LinkedIn strategies at the LinKDeaL event in São Paulo.

Carol Moya, the world's leading LinkedIn expert, shares her proven strategies for leveraging LinkedIn to achieve global business success.

Igor Moya, international strategist, discusses how to accelerate business growth and expansion into the U.S. market at LinKDeaL.

Rony Jabour, top OSHA safety trainer in the U.S., shares his expertise on workplace safety and international success at the LinKDeaL event.

LinKDeaL: A premier event in São Paulo on October 24th, featuring Carol Moya, Igor Moya, and Rony Jabour, guiding businesses to global success.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On October 24th, 2024, a select group of São Paulo's top entrepreneurs will gather in Indaiatuba for LinKDeaL, an exclusive event designed to bridge the gap between Brazilian businesses and the vast opportunities of the U.S. market. With renowned speakers Carol Moya , Igor Moya , and Rony Jabour headlining the event, LinKDeaL promises to be a transformative experience for those looking to expand their businesses globally.Igor Moya: Mastering International MarketsIgor Moya, a seasoned strategist in international markets, brings over 25 years of expertise in helping businesses break into the U.S. market. Known for his precision in designing and implementing strategies that lead to rapid success, Moya has become a sought-after advisor for companies aiming to grow globally. His unique approach stems from his deep cultural understanding, which accelerates businesses' entry and establishment in the U.S., the world's largest consumer market. With a focus on agility and long-term success, Moya ensures that his clients navigate the complexities of the American business landscape with confidence and effectiveness.Carol Moya: The World's Leading LinkedIn SpecialistCarol Moya, a powerhouse in the world of business mentoring, is recognized as the foremost expert on LinkedIn, globally. With over 20 years of experience as an executive and entrepreneur, she has sealed deals in more than 30 countries. Her academic credentials include a high school education at Columbia City, a degree in Business Administration from PUC Minas, and an MBA in Marketing from Fundação Getulio Vargas.Through her innovative“LINK Method,” Carol has transformed how individuals and companies leverage LinkedIn to unlock new levels of professional success. Her approach has revolutionized how businesses use the platform to build connections, generate leads, and grow their brand visibility on a global scale. At LinKDeaL, she will share invaluable insights on how LinkedIn can become a critical tool for expanding into international markets.Rony Jabour: A Global Leader in Occupational Safety TrainingRony Jabour, recognized as the top OSHA safety trainer in the U.S. and one of the 40 most influential safety professionals in the world, brings his remarkable expertise to the LinKDeaL stage. With over 50,000 Latino workers trained in person over the past 15 years, Jabour's impact on workplace safety is unparalleled. His dedication to improving occupational safety has earned him numerous accolades, including being named a Top 100 Leader in Education by the Global Forum of Education and a Rising Star 40 Under 40 by the National Safety Council (NSC).In addition to his master's degrees in Risk Management and Safety & Health, Rony holds specializations from Harvard University in Risk Analysis and Leadership & Management. His unique blend of academic rigor and hands-on experience positions him as a leading figure in the safety sector. At LinKDeaL, Jabour will discuss how a solid foundation in occupational safety is critical for any business looking to establish itself in the U.S. market.LinKDeaL: A Gateway to Success in the U.S.The LinKDeaL event will focus on two key themes: how to effectively expand and thrive in the U.S. market, and how LinkedIn can be a game-changer in building global business connections. With Carol Moya's deep knowledge of LinkedIn strategies and Igor Moya's proven track record in international business expansion, attendees will leave with actionable strategies to drive their business growth.Hosted on October 24th at 7 p.m. in Indaiatuba, São Paulo, LinKDeaL promises an evening of insights, networking, and strategies designed for entrepreneurs eager to make their mark on the world stage. With Rony Jabour's invaluable expertise rounding out the evening, this event is set to empower São Paulo's business leaders to think bigger, act smarter, and succeed globally.This invitation-only event offers a unique opportunity for São Paulo's business elite to learn from three of the most influential minds in business strategy, LinkedIn expertise, and occupational safety. Prepare to take your business to new heights and learn how to succeed in the world's most competitive market.

USN

United Safety Net

+1 978-767-0630

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.