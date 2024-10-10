Covr Unveils Its Third Generation Insurance Software: The Most Advanced Platform For Simplifying Insurance For Financial Professionals

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Covr Technologies, a leading digital insurance provider, announced this week the launch of Advisor 3.0, the latest version of its industry-leading insurance platform. This cutting-edge software empowers financial professionals, insurance advisors, and institutions to streamline their insurance business across various product lines, including life insurance, disability insurance, long-term care, and more.

Advisor 3.0 is designed to enhance efficiency by reducing the work necessary to design and complete insurance applications by up to 50% and shortening the cycle time to process cases by an average of 10 days. The platform is fully responsive across any device (mobile, tablet, laptop, or desktop) and offers powerful tools that allow advisors to consult with clients, prepare for meetings, and submit business in minutes-not hours. The platform seamlessly integrates with popular CRM systems, automates form completion, compliance reviews, and provides smart management of client interactions-including case design, new business tracking, and in-force management-all in one digitally enabled platform.

"We're committed to driving innovation in life insurance," said Mike Kalen, CEO of Covr. "With Advisor 3.0, we've taken digital transformation to the next level, providing financial professionals with powerful tools to deliver a faster, more efficient client experience, customized solutions for their clients, and streamlined customer service and compliance."

Clients have experienced up to a 60% increase in insurance adoption as part of financial planning. "The intuitive design of the platform and our market-leading 65 Net Promoter Score (NPS) have made it much easier for financial advisors to offer life insurance by removing many of the previous barriers to selling insurance to their customers," said Scott Cuyler, VP, Head of Product Development at Covr. "It's exciting to be part of the team bringing this powerful tool to market."

About Covr

Covr is a full-service digital Brokerage General Agency (BGA), offering innovative solutions that simplify the insurance buying process, serving over 30,000 financial professionals and over 100 million customers. Covr's solutions for life insurance, long-term care, and disability income insurance simplify the insurance purchase journey for financial advisors and clients of financial institutions.

SOURCE Covr Financial Technologies

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED