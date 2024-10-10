Patriot Rail Announces Executive Leadership Changes To Support Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Rail Company, a premier U.S. operator of short line and regional freight railroads,

transloading and other rail services companies, is pleased to announce executive leadership changes aimed at supporting the company's growth and aligning its leadership structure. Effective November 1, 2024, Thomas J. Tisa will join the company as Patriot Rail's new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

Tisa brings over 30 years of experience to the company, having held key positions in sales and marketing at Canadian National (CN) and CSX, and most recently played a critical role leading the CSX Short Line Development team and strategic initiatives. His extensive background in industrial development and boosting supply chain networks, with relationships from coast to coast, will be invaluable in driving Patriot Rail's commercial success.

"We are delighted to welcome Tom to our team as our Chief Commercial Officer," said Brandy Christian, CEO of Patriot Rail Company. "His wealth of experience and industry knowledge will expand our presence and strengthen Patriot Rail's position in the market."

Patriot Rail's current Chief Commercial Officer, Robert Turnauckas, will assume a new position as President, Scenic Rail Excursions. Turnauckas brings a unique background to the role having previously held the Chief Marketing and Communication Officer position at Metrolink in southern California along with over 25 years of leadership in the tourism and hospitality industry with prominent organizations such as Ritz-Carlton Resorts, Marriot Hotels and Sea World.

Over the past several years, Patriot Rail's scenic rail tourist business has experienced remarkable growth. In addition to the company's award-winning excursion service in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Georgia, Patriot last year acquired a scenic railway franchise in the White Mountains of New Hampshire, and plans to reestablish tourist train service operating out of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. With these initiatives, Patriot Rail has established a new Excursion division within the company which necessitates dedicated and experienced leadership to meet growing demand and advance Patriot Rail's thriving tourist rail program.

"We are so pleased to have Bob take on this new role as President, Scenic Rail Excursions," said Christian. "His unparalleled background in hospitality, customer service and passenger rail is the perfect fit for driving the company's excursion business forward."

These executive leadership changes reflect Patriot Rail Company's commitment to strategic growth, delivering first class service, and ensuring the company remains at the forefront of the short line industry.

