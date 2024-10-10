Brazil’S REIT Giant Kinea Rendimentos Launches R$2.5 Billion Share Offering

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Kinea Rendimentos Imobiliários (KNCR11) fund, a titan in Brazil's trust (REIT) market, has announced plans for a substantial capital raise.



This paper-based REIT, which invests in real estate credit securities, seeks to attract up to R$2.5 billion ($500 million) through a new share offering. The move comes as Brazil's rising interest rates have rekindled investor interest in paper-based REITs.



KNCR11 already boasts impressive credentials in the Brazilian REIT landscape. With over 370,000 and R$7 billion ($1.4 billion) in net assets, it stands among the top three paper-based REITs in the country.



The fund's portfolio primarily consists of Certificates of Real Estate Receivables (CRIs), securities backed by real estate credit.



The new offering represents KNCR11's eleventh share issuance. Initially, the fund aims to release 19.6 million new shares at R$101.72 per share, targeting a R$2 billion raise.







However, strong demand could increase the offering by up to 25%, potentially reaching the R$2.5 billion mark. Analysts have taken notice of KNCR11's performance and potential.

KNCR11's Dividend Strategy

The fund paid out R$0.95 per share in September 2024, yielding a tax-free return of 0.93%. This dividend equated to 107% of the CDI rate, a key Brazilian interest rate benchmark.



Looking ahead, Santander Bank analysts project a dividend yield exceeding 11% for KNCR11 over the next year. The fund's appeal extends beyond its attractive dividends. KNCR11 maintains a diverse credit portfolio comprising 68 assets with robust structures.



These include fiduciary alienation and assignment of receivables, which help mitigate default risks. Furthermore, the portfolio includes investments in well-known real estate developers such as Brookfield, JHSF, BTG Pactual, and MRV.



Brazil's current economic climate has contributed to the renewed interest in paper-based REITs like KNCR11. The country's central bank has raised the Selic rate to 10.75% as of October 2024, up from historic lows in 2021.



However, this higher interest rate environment tends to benefit paper-based REITs, as many of their underlying assets are tied to floating interest rates.



The Brazilian REIT market as a whole has experienced a resurgence in new offerings during 2024. Industry experts anticipate total capital raises between R$35 billion and R$45 billion for the year.

