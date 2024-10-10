AB To Report Third Quarter 2024 Results On October 24, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein L.P. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE: AB ) today announced that Third Quarter 2024 financial and operating results will be released before the market opens on Thursday, October 24, 2024. Management will conduct a teleconference beginning at 9:00 am (CT), to discuss the results. The call will be hosted by Seth Bernstein, President and Chief Executive Officer; Jackie Marks, Chief Financial Officer; Onur Erzan, Head of Global Client Group and Private Wealth; and Matthew Bass, Head of Private Alternatives.
Parties may access the conference call by either webcast or telephone:
To listen by webcast, please visit AB's Investor Relations website at
at least 15 minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software.
To listen by telephone, please dial (888) 440-3310 in the U.S., or +1 (646) 960-0513 from outside the US, 10 minutes before the 9:00 am (CT) scheduled start time. The conference ID# is 6072615.
The presentation that will be reviewed during the conference call will be available on AB's Investor Relations website shortly after the release of our Third Quarter 2024 financial and operating results on October 24, 2024.
A replay of the webcast will be made available beginning approximately one hour after the completion of the conference call on October 24, 2024.
About AllianceBernstein
AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers high-quality diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets.
As of September 30, 2024, including both the general partnership and limited partnership interests in AllianceBernstein, AllianceBernstein Holding owned approximately 39.3% of AllianceBernstein and Equitable Holdings, Inc. ("EQH"), directly and through various subsidiaries, owned an approximate 61.6% economic interest in AllianceBernstein.
Additional information about AB may be found on our website, .
SOURCE AllianceBernstein
