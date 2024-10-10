Lifewave Steps Up Relief Efforts In Response To Hurricane Helene And Hurricane Milton's Devastation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DRAPER, Utah, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of the unprecedented destruction caused by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, LifeWave, a global leader in life technology, has committed to providing immediate and substantial relief to communities impacted by the disaster. The company has made donations totaling $255,000 to support recovery efforts in the hardest-hit areas.

Meredith Berkich, President of LifeWave, shared, "On behalf of myself and the LifeWave community, we extend our deepest sympathies to the people and families putting their lives back together after the dramatic losses incurred by the Hurricanes. We were all dismayed to see the devastation on the news channels and hear the personal stories from Members who were impacted by the devastation. We know the hardest work for many people lies ahead, and we are thankful for our long-standing relationships with global and local support agencies. This way, LifeWave can contribute in some small way to ease the burden, our thoughts and love go out to those in need, may you be comforted in these times of loss and sadness."

LifeWave's Relief Contributions:

$100,000 donation to the Triple A Authority Foundation: Supporting efforts to maintain public safety, while ensuring access to resources such as food, clean water, and power generation for the community.



$50,000 donation to Convoy of Hope: Aimed at providing essential food and water, specifically targeting children in need in the affected regions.

$50,000 donation to the Red Cross: Focused on addressing medical needs, food, and water for communities across Georgia, North Carolina, and Florida, which have faced the most severe impacts from the hurricane.

LifeWave has made an additional donation of $10,000, which will be distributed to local Brand Partners to support communities as they procure supplies such as water, first aid materials, fuel, food, and blankets for those in immediate need.

In addition to these monetary donations, LifeWave has sent a product donation estimating $45,000 to its Brand Partners and customers in the impacted areas to aid during the recovery process.

"LifeWave has been extraordinarily blessed with phenomenal growth and prosperity, and we see it as the responsibility of all successful companies to give back to their communities and help our fellow human beings in times of need," said David Schmidt, Founder and CEO of LifeWave. "We are extremely grateful for the efforts of the Red Cross and Convoy of Hope, and we are delighted to be partnering with them in the face of this disaster."



Looking Ahead: The Future of Humanitarian Aid

This disaster has further highlighted the potential impact of LifeWave's forthcoming drone program. Once operational, the program will allow for accelerated response times and the delivery of essential goods to those in need during these tragic circumstances.

David emphasized the company's commitment by stating, "We remain as resolute as ever to see the successful completion of our humanitarian drone program, so that LifeWave can be in a position to be a first responder. Our prayers are with those families affected by this hurricane, and we will continue to provide support as long as is needed."

For more information about LifeWave's relief efforts and future initiatives, please visit lifewave

Karalee Mora

Sr. Global Director of Communications

Email:

[email protected]

Phone: 801.471.3943

About LifeWave: LifeWave is a pioneering wellness technology company that develops innovative solutions designed to enhance quality of life through drug-free approaches. From patches designed to support health and well-being to future-focused programs like drone-assisted humanitarian aid, LifeWave is dedicated to making a positive global impact.

