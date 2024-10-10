Hatch 2024 Pitch Competition Expands Participant Criteria To Support Business Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WI, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Chippewa Economic Development Corporation 's Hatch 2024 Business Pitch Competition is set to return this year with a significant shift in focus. Unlike traditional pitch events that predominantly feature startups, Hatch 2024 is breaking new ground by inviting established businesses seeking funding to scale and expand. This evolution makes it one of the few, if not the first, competitions of its kind in Wisconsin.



The event, held as part of Wisconsin Startup Week, offers a for existing businesses to present their growth plans to a panel of investors rather than the usual startup-centric format. This strategic change reflects the growing need for mid-stage businesses to access funding opportunities, particularly those that have already established a market presence and are poised for expansion.



A notable addition to this year's event is a private VIP reception, which will allow investors and bankers to engage directly with the pitch contenders before the public event. This networking opportunity is expected to foster important connections between businesses and potential financial backers, further supporting the economic growth of the region.



Also debuting at Hatch 2024 is the Food Truck Show 'n Shine, an event that highlights the local food truck community and adds a dynamic new element to the evening's itinerary. The combination of business pitches and food truck showcases creates a diverse and vibrant atmosphere for attendees.



The competition is hosted at River Bend Winery and Distillery in Chippewa Falls and is open to the public. The event promises to attract interest from local businesses, investors, and members of the Wisconsin finance and business sectors. Bobby Mickelson of M3 Insurance is the emcee for the event, and Security Finance Bank is an early platinum sponsor.



About Hatch 2024 Pitch Competition

Hatch 2024 is Chippewa Economic Development Corporation's annual pitch competition held in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, aimed at providing businesses with the opportunity to secure funding and resources. The event is part of Wisconsin Startup Week, which promotes innovation and business growth throughout the state.

