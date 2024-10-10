Prominent Law Enforcement Groups Back Rep. Gabe Vasquez's Bipartisan Stop Fentanyl At The Border Act

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vasquez meets with CBP in Santa Teresa to Discuss Stop Fentanyl at the Border Act

National Fraternal Order of Police, U.S. and Border Protection's union and more endorsed Vasquez's bill

LAS CRUCES, NM, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- U.S. Representative Gabe Vasquez (N.M.-02) announced the support of several prominent law enforcement organizations for his bipartisan Stop Fentanyl at the Border Act that provides increased funding, and staffing for U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in order to keep our communities safe and combat the growing fentanyl crisis. Endorsements include the National Fraternal Order of Police, National Association of Police Organizations, National Treasury Employees Union (representing CBP officers), National Narcotic Officers' Associations' Coalition and Major County Sheriffs of America.These groups, representing thousands of officers and law enforcement professionals on the front lines of the opioid crisis, support Vasquez in his efforts to combat fentanyl smuggling and stop the flow of illicit drugs into the United States.“Having the support of the men and women in law enforcement who work to protect our communities is an important endorsement to stop this crisis at the source. Fentanyl is having a tragic impact on young people and our families. I'm grateful for law enforcement's support of my bill to combat fentanyl smuggling,” said Vasquez.“My bipartisan Stop Fentanyl at the Border Act provides additional screening resources and staff to U.S. Customs and Border Protection to help save lives. This is not a partisan issue, we must come together to prevent further tragedy, overdoses and death.”The Stop Fentanyl at the Border Act provides increased funding for personnel, advanced inspection technology and equipment to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), ensuring that officers have the resources to effectively detect and stop the flow of fentanyl into the United States. This bipartisan bill also addresses the illegal exportation of goods, firearms and currency, which are often tied to drug trafficking networks.“Our law enforcement members are the first line of defense against the scourge of fentanyl that comes across the American border each day,” said Patrick Yoes, President of the National Fraternal Order of Police.“On behalf of more than 377,000 members of the Fraternal Order of Police, I thank you both for your leadership on the issue.”“The Stop Fentanyl at the Border Act provides much needed support, resources, and funding to the southwest border to help federal, state, and local law enforcement fight the trafficking of fentanyl and other illicit drugs into the country,” said William J. Johnson, Executive Director of the National Association of Police Organization (NAPO).“Law enforcement at all levels of government have long been asking for these resources to support their efforts to prevent and detect fentanyl coming into this country and our communities. NAPO continues to fight for resources to support law enforcement's efforts to combat fentanyl, its analogues, and similar opioids. We thank [Rep. Vasquez] for your leadership on this issue and we look forward to working with you to pass this important legislation.”The opioid crisis continues to devastate hundreds of thousands of American families as deadly, illicit narcotics are smuggled into the county. Fentanyl-related overdoses are responsible for over 70,000 deaths a year in the United States. Vasquez's bill addresses CBP's lack of necessary personnel, technology and resources to prevent these deadly substances from entering the United States.Vasquez's Stop Fentanyl at the Border Act remains a key part of his broader commitment to safeguard New Mexico's families and address the opioid crisis. The bill has gained momentum as it continues to receive bipartisan support and endorsements from law enforcement professionals dedicated to ending the fentanyl epidemic.In Congress, Vasquez has worked across the aisle to find real solutions to these problems, securing over $280 million for border security, voting to add 22,000 new Border Patrol agents and introducing a series of bipartisan bills that would improve security at ports of entry, crack down on cartels and ensure that those who work hard and play by the rules have an opportunity for legal citizenship.###

Cecilia Belzer

Office of Rep. Gabe Vasquez

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.