Potensic Soars In The U.S. Market With Brandpulse Partnership

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Potensic , a top manufacturer of innovative consumer drones, is excited to announce its partnership with BrandPulse , a retail consulting firm dedicated to helping emerging brands gain traction in the U.S. retail market. This strategic collaboration aims to accelerate Potensic's growth by establishing a robust presence in key retail channels nationwide.Renowned for producing high-quality drones featuring advanced camera technology and user-friendly controls, Potensic has become a significant player in the global drone market.“We're thrilled to partner with BrandPulse to navigate our entry into the U.S. retail sector,” said Dean Xiao, Senior Business Development Manager“Their tailored approach and extensive market expertise will be invaluable as we introduce our cutting-edge drones to new audiences.”BrandPulse, led by founder Yanko Sierra, is dedicated to helping brands break into and thrive in retail.“Potensic is a forward-thinking brand with immense potential,” said Sierra.“We look forward to developing a comprehensive retail strategy to strengthen their position in the U.S. market and support their long-term growth.”As part of this collaboration, BrandPulse will refine Potensic's retail strategies, focusing on market positioning, promotional tactics, and building strong relationships with retail partners. This partnership aims to ensure a smooth and impactful entry into the U.S. retail landscape.About PotensicPotensic, is a globally recognized drone manufacturer known for its innovative, high-performance drones designed for both recreational and professional use. Committed to making advanced drone technology accessible to everyone, Potensic continues to be a trusted name, offering durable, feature-rich products that are highly regarded by customers around the world.About BrandPulseBrandPulse is a retail consulting firm that helps emerging brands navigate the complexities of the retail market. Specializing in go-to-market strategies, retail readiness, and business development, BrandPulse partners with brands to ensure successful retail launches and long-term growth.

