GWP-C Discusses Water Management

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) ST GEORGE'S Grenada – The Global Water Partnership-Caribbean (GWP-C) is looking forward to improved collaboration and support opportunities to introduce innovative water management solutions from the Kingdom of the Netherlands following a meeting on Thursday October 3, 2024, in Grenada.

Trevor Thompson-Member of the GWP-C steering committee and Kerron Martinez- programme assistant had the privilege of meeting His Excellency Cor Hersbach, ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands resident in Trinidad and Tobago, along with Shantal Richardson, senior policy officer at the embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Trinidad and Tobago.

Discussions during the meeting focused on water–related opportunities, challenges faced by the Caribbean region and GWP–C's initiatives geared at promoting Integrated Water Management (IWRM) and a water-secure region.

Ambassador Hersbach shared valuable insights into the Netherlands' ongoing commitment to assisting Small Island Developing States (SIDS), with the announcement of a €500,000 Dutch Disaster Risk Reduction & Surge Support (DRRS) Programme – Small Island Developing States (SIDS) fund, dedicated to supporting project proposals that align with disaster risk reduction and water security efforts. Additionally, he discussed opportunities for scholarships and potential collaborations with technology partners to introduce innovative water solutions in the Caribbean.

GWP-C remains committed to continuing this collaboration, which commenced since GWP-C's inception in 2004 and plans to coordinate future activities and explore further synergies between GWP-C and the Dutch Embassy. This meeting marks another step forward in GWP-C's mission to ensure a water secure Caribbean, through increased access to essential resources and expertise that can assist with addressing unique water-related challenges.

