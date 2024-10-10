9 J&K Mlas Face Criminal Charges
Date
10/10/2024
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The ADR details divulge that a notable trend in the 2024 elections is the rise in candidates with criminal backgrounds. Out of the 90 winning candidates analyzed, 9 (10%) have declared criminal cases against themselves, compared to 5 candidates (6%) in the 2014 assembly. Even more concerning, 8 (9%) of the winners face serious criminal charges. In 2014, only 2% of the winning candidates faced such serious charges.
In the recent elections, JKNC reported that 5 candidates (12%) have criminal cases, with 4 of them facing serious charges. The BJP has 2 candidates (7%) with criminal cases, both of whom are also facing serious charges. In the JKPDP, 1 candidate (33%) has criminal cases and is similarly facing serious charges. Meanwhile, AAP has 1 candidate (100%) with criminal cases, which also include serious charges.
