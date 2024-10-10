9 J&K Mlas Face Criminal Charges

In the recent elections, JKNC reported that 5 candidates (12%) have criminal cases, with 4 of them facing serious charges. The BJP has 2 candidates (7%) with criminal cases, both of whom are also facing serious charges. In the JKPDP, 1 candidate (33%) has criminal cases and is similarly facing serious charges. Meanwhile, AAP has 1 candidate (100%) with criminal cases, which also include serious charges.



