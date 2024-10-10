Qatar Invests $20 Billion In Kazakhstan
10/10/2024 3:11:27 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
Qatari investments in the amount of $20 billion will be directed
to the implementation of joint projects in Kazakhstan,
Azernews reports.
The Senate of Kazakhstan has ratified an agreement on long-term
strategic partnership with Qatar for the development of projects in
priority sectors.
The agreement provides for the implementation of investment
projects in the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the
fields of telecommunications, energy, transport, petrochemistry,
agriculture and finance.
It also contains rules on protecting investors from forced
gratuitous confiscation of property, ensuring the stability of the
tax regime and providing a number of tax and customs benefits.
The agreement will allow the implementation of a number of
important projects, including the creation of a new telecom
operator, as well as the construction of a gas processing plant at
Kashagan, the second line of the Beineu-Bozoy-Shymkent main gas
pipeline, a power plant in the Kyzylorda region and a hydroelectric
power plant on the Irtysh River.
