عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar Invests $20 Billion In Kazakhstan

Qatar Invests $20 Billion In Kazakhstan


10/10/2024 3:11:27 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Qatari investments in the amount of $20 billion will be directed to the implementation of joint projects in Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

The Senate of Kazakhstan has ratified an agreement on long-term strategic partnership with Qatar for the development of projects in priority sectors.

The agreement provides for the implementation of investment projects in the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the fields of telecommunications, energy, transport, petrochemistry, agriculture and finance.

It also contains rules on protecting investors from forced gratuitous confiscation of property, ensuring the stability of the tax regime and providing a number of tax and customs benefits.

The agreement will allow the implementation of a number of important projects, including the creation of a new telecom operator, as well as the construction of a gas processing plant at Kashagan, the second line of the Beineu-Bozoy-Shymkent main gas pipeline, a power plant in the Kyzylorda region and a hydroelectric power plant on the Irtysh River.

MENAFN10102024000195011045ID1108767946


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search