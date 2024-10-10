NATO Secretary General:“Stop Worrying About Trump Presidency”

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Secretary General Mark Rutte has urged the international community to "stop worrying about a presidency" and its potential impact on the war in Ukraine.

According to Politico , Rutte made this statement in London during a trilateral meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky and UK Prime Keir Starmer, as reported by Ukrinform.

The NATO chief emphasized that he knows the U.S. presidential candidate from the Party well.“He understands completely and agrees with me that this fight to Ukraine is not only about Ukraine, it's also about the safety and the future security of the United States,” Rutte said.

Rutte added that he is personally "not worried" about a potential Donald Trump victory in the U.S. presidential elections, as he is“absolutely convinced that the U.S. is in this because they understand ... the whole of the U.S. would be less secure if [Russian President Vladimir] Putin would be successful in Ukraine.”

As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky met with Starmer and Rutte in London. The key topics of the talks were Euro-Atlantic integration and strengthening Ukraine's defense.