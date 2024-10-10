Ukraine's Ministry Of Health Receives Over 3,000 Complaints About Medical-Social Expertise Commissions Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of (MOH) has received more than 3,000 complaints concerning the operations of medical-social expertise commissions (MSECs).

Minister of Health Viktor Liashko announced this on television, as reported by Ukrinform.

"We have received over 3,000 complaints regarding MSECs, which we categorize and immediately send for inspection to those commissions to verify the validity of the complaints," Liashko stated.

He urged citizens to call the ministry's hotlines if they identify any violations in MSEC operations.

"For example, in Khmelnytskyi, based on the complaints received, we immediately initiated an inspection, notifying the regional administration head to address issues with the central regional MSEC, as we observed significant problems. After addressing these issues, the results were evident last week," the minister added.

As previously reported, the Ministry of Health has developed a draft law and initiated public consultations on the reform of the medical-social expert system.

On October 5, law enforcement officers detained the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Medical-Social Expertise Center on suspicion of illegal enrichment, seizing nearly USD

6 million.