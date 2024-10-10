Kazma, Arabi Victorious Over Yarmuk, Burgan In Preliminary Handball League
10/10/2024 3:04:37 PM
KUWAIT, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- At the 58th Kuwait Handball League, Kazma achieved victory on Thursday against Al-Yaumuk with a score of (31-25) during the first week of the 2024/2025 season.
On another note, Al-Arabi won a close match against Burgan with a score of (24-23).
Kazma put up a strong showing in the first half that enabled them to snatch their first victory in the league.
In the second match, Al-Arabi won against Burgan in a thrilling match, with the first half ending in favor of Burgan with a score of (14-13), but Arabi managed to achieve victory nonetheless.
Tomorrow, the first week championships proceed with three matches, Sulaibikhat vs Salmiya, Al-Nasr vs Al-Qadsia, and Kuwait vs Al-Qurain, (end)
