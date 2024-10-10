Israeli Occupation Warplanes Carries Out Raids In Lebanon Killing 16 People -- NNA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- Israeli aircraft struck a building in the region of Al-Karak in eastern Lebanon on Wednesday killing nine people, the official National News Agency reported.

Relief teams are sifting through the rubble of the devastated building searching for survivors, the NNA said, adding that five people died in an identical strike on Mahrouneh, South Lebanon, while two others perished in Maifadoun, another village in the south.

The occupation air forces also launched raids on Sheme', Zibqin, Alma Al-Shaab, Konin, Kherbet Silm in the south and the town of Riyaq located in the eastern Beqaa valley.

Thousands of people have perished in such attacks, intensified since Septembe 23. (end)

