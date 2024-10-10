Kuwait Petroleum Int'l Corp. Wins Best Gulf Coop. Award In 2024

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwait International Corporation won on Thursday an Award for Best Gulf Cooperation for the year 2024 on Al-Duqm Project from The Year Magazine in London, UK.

In a statement, the corporation said that Group Manager Quality Assurance Fouad Qabazard received the award on behalf of the CEO Shafi Al-Ajmi during the ceremony held in Kuwait.

According to the statement, Qabazard said that Al-Duqm Refinery Project is one of the most important strategic partnerships in the field of refineries in the region, it is the largest investment project between two Gulf countries in the refinery and petrochemical sector.

The project is considered a step forward towards achieving economic integration between the brotherly countries, Kuwait and Oman, as it is the fruit of the partnership between Kuwait Petroleum International Corporation (Q8) and Oman Oil (OQ).

Al-Duqm Refinery was co-inaugurated by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq of Oman in February.

Al-Duqm Refinery produces a robust refining capacity of 230,000 barrels per day, 65 percent of which for Kuwait, the other 35 percent for Oman.

In 2020, The Oil and Gas Year (TOGY) became The Energy Year, with an aim to report on key markets cover oil, gas, clean fuels and renewables as well as social and environmental governance. (end)

