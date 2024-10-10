NNA Lowers Death Toll Of Today's Israeli Strikes To 11
10/10/2024 3:04:36 PM
BEIRUT, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- Israeli Occupation aircraft struck targets in south Lebanon and the easstern Beqaa valley on Thursday killing 11 people, the official National News Agency said in a revised report.
The aircraft hit a building in the region of Al-Karak in eastern Lebanon on Wednesday killing four people and wounding several others, the NNA reported, revising a previous that put the death toll of today's attacks at 16.
Relief teams are sifting through the rubble of the devastated building searching for survivors, the NNA said, adding that five people died in an identical strike on Mahrouneh, South Lebanon, while two others perished in Maifadoun, another village in the south.
The occupation air forces also launched raids on Sheme', Zibqin, Alma Al-Shaab, Konin, Kherbet Silm in the south and the town of Riyaq located in the eastern Beqaa valley.
Thousands of people have perished in such attacks, intensified since Septembe 23. (end)
