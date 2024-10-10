Kuwaiti-Jordanian Relations Strong, Tight In All Fields - Amb.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ambassador to Jordan Hamad Al-Marri affirmed on Thursday that the Kuwaiti-Jordanian relations are strong and tight in all fields including the cultural field.

This came in a statement for KUNA after his participation in the opening of Amman 23rd International Exhibition, saying that the deep-rooted ties between our brotherly nations strengthen culture and knowledge cooperation.

He affirmed that Kuwait is keen on active and positive participation in all international book exhibitions especially Amman's, which is considered one of the most noticeable cultural events in the Arab region.

He pointed out that the exhibition is of great importance as it brings together publishing houses, intellectuals and writers in a scientific and cultural demonstration from various Arab publishing houses.

Al-Marri praised the participation of Kuwait, represented by the National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature (NCCAL) and a number of Kuwaiti publishing houses, indicating that the Kuwaiti has an integral part of the role played by all Arab countries to serve Arab and Islamic culture and readers. (end)

