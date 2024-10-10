Todd Westerlund Celebrates A Year Of Success As President And Partner Of Autoshop Answers And Its Family Of Businesses

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoShop Answers, the leading training company in the automotive industry, is excited to celebrate a successful year under the leadership of Todd Westerlund, who has served as President and Partner of AutoShop Answers and its family of businesses for one year.

In his first year, Todd Westerlund has made a significant impact on the company's growth and success, helping AutoShop Answers achieve record revenue, with plans to double revenue in 2025. The company has hosted over 1,000 attendees during its monthly ASA Weekend Events, welcoming national chains like AAMCO, Kwik Kar, Honest-1 Automotive, Midas, Sun Auto Service, Caliber Auto Care, and Tuffy's. In 2024 alone, over 40 large Multi-Shop Organizations attended these high-impact training sessions.

AutoShop Recruiting, a key division of the company, placed over 225 top-tier automotive professionals in the United States and Canada and partnered with 48 brands across 150 auto repair shops. The Auto Shop Callbacks program, part of the Houston Boston Partnership, recorded $600K+ in monthly retained revenue from callbacks, Prebooks, and continued to innovate with its "store within a store" concept.

AutoShop Answers' robust platform includes the following key services:



AutoShop Recruiting

Auto Shop Callbacks

Auto Shop Coaching

Auto Tech Training Auto Shop Media

Westerlund's innovative leadership has fostered an environment that empowers business owners to double revenue, operational efficiency, and profitability, while also recruiting great people.

"We are thrilled with the performance of Todd Westerlund as President and Partner," said Todd Hayes, Founder and CEO of AutoShop Answers. "His industry expertise and dedication have been instrumental in advancing our mission and helping auto shop owners achieve unprecedented success."

AutoShop Answers continues to deliver advanced training programs, including the Key to Key to Callbacks program, which has transformed auto repair shop operations nationwide.

For more information and to register for upcoming training sessions, visit

AutoShopAnswers.

"You've Got Questions, We've Got Answers!"

Upcoming Events:

Register today to secure your spot!



October 18th: Accounting and

Fraud Prevention Training (Optional)

October 19th - 20th: Key2Key2Callbacks Advanced Business Training Program October 21st: VIP Shop Tour with Todd Hayes

SOURCE Autoshop Answers

