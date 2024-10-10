Scenic View Transportation, The Leading Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) Provider In Northeast Ohio, Is Now Reliaride

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The family-oriented nonprofit is emphasizing its mission with the adoption of a new name that highlights its purpose and difference.

HARTVILLE, Ohio, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scenic View Transportation, the leader in Northeast Ohio non-emergency medical (NEMT), announced it is changing its name to ReliaRide. The new name clearly communicates the nonprofit's mission of offering the best, most reliable, professional, and friendliest NEMT service in the region.

Scenic View Transportation, now ReliaRide, was founded in 2007 out of a need to provide family members non-emergency medical transportation. The team soon realized there was a greater need for those with essential medical and non-medical appointments, but no vehicle to get there.

The non-emergency medical transportation company works to alleviate uncertainty and worry for its riders, which include the elderly, underprivileged, disabled, and those in need. Many insurance providers also cover ReliaRide transportation, reducing the financial burden and barriers placed on individuals. As a company, the NEMT transportation provider strives to create an uplifting experience for riders with thorough driver and staff screenings, accessible and well-maintained vehicles, and above all, reliable service.

Though the non-emergency medical transportation group assists with travel for various medical needs like outpatient surgeries, doctors' appointments, pharmacy trips, and more, its previous name, Scenic View Transportation, led many to mistake it as a touring company. To correct the disconnect, the regional NEMT leader decided it was time to adopt a name that highlights its purpose and industry difference.

"We're experiencing incredible growth right now," said Connor Orban, ReliaRide president. "Our company has expanded by 800% in the last few years. When we started in non-emergency medical transportation, we only had three vehicles, and now, we're projected to hit 100 by 2030. With our new name, we're hoping to take advantage of our momentum so we can expand our service area, reach more riders, and continue changing the way others think about transportation."

ReliaRide took additional steps to increase its accessibility by becoming a nonprofit in 2023 under A Blessed Path, Inc. With a new name and expanding resources, the non-emergency medical transportation company is ready to make an even greater impact on the lives of its customers.

SOURCE ReliaRide Medical Transportation

