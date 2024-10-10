Renown Health Welcomes First Kidney Transplant Surgeon & Chief Of Transplant Surgery Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Following the groundbreaking announcement of the Renown Transplant Institute, Renown welcomes the first kidney transplant surgeon to practice in northern Nevada.

Reno, NEV., Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renown Health announces the appointment of Ernesto P. Molmenti, M.D., PH.D. M.B.A. as the hospital's inaugural kidney transplant surgeon, Chief of Transplant Surgery Program and Executive Director of the Renown Transplant Institute®. Dr. Molmenti comes to Renown from New York City. Dr. Molmenti is a highly skilled and experienced transplant surgeon specializing in kidney transplantation. He has 25 years of experience in performing successful kidney transplant surgeries and is dedicated to improving patient outcomes and quality of life.

The need for additional organ transplantation expertise across the U.S. and Nevada is critical. Across the U.S. every day 17 people die each day because an organ does not become available to them while they are waiting and every 8 minutes someone is added to the waiting list.

Kidneys are the most sought-after organ for transplantation. UNOS (United Network for Organ Sharing) reports that there are 89,101 people on the national kidney transplant waitlist . Because of the lack of transplant surgeons and organ availability, only 25,499 kidney transplants were performed in the U.S. last year. In Nevada, 575 people are currently on the kidney transplant waiting list.

“A kidney transplant is the best life-saving option for people living with kidney disease. The level of expertise needed to provide transplant services beyond Las Vegas does not currently exist. Here at Renown Health, we are expanding these essential services, so that residents in need of advanced kidney care and transplantation will no longer need to endure long waits or seek life-saving care in other states, which will alleviate the financial, physical, and emotional burden for critically ill patients and their families,” said Brian Erling, MD, MBA, President & CEO of Renown Health .“Dr. Molmenti brings a depth of experience to his role, having performed numerous successful kidney transplant surgeries throughout his distinguished career. His arrival signals a new era for Renown Health and underscores our academic health system's dedication to advancing innovative treatments and improving patient outcomes.” He adds,“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the state of Nevada, the Nevada Donor Network, donors and community partners who have worked tirelessly to make the Renown Transplant Institute® a reality for so many. Together, we are paving the way for better health outcomes and a brighter future for those in need.”

Under Dr. Molmenti's leadership, Renown Health will become the first health care provider in northern Nevada to offer kidney transplantation, providing exceptional care and fostering hope for patients and families facing kidney disease.

“Dr. Molmenti helps to fill an important health care need for northern Nevadans living with kidney or liver disease, by adding lifesaving transplant expertise as a treatment option and completing the full spectrum of kidney care provided by medical and surgical specialists at Renown,” said Christos Galanopoulos, MD MBA, MSc, FACS, Chair of the Department of Surgery at Renown Healt .“His expertise in kidney transplantation is invaluable as we begin a transplant program to meet the growing needs of our community. Through Dr. Molmenti' s leadership, the quality of life will be enhanced for every person suffering from kidney disease.”

As the first kidney transplant surgeon at Renown Health, Dr. Molmenti joins Dr. Narisorn Atsava-Svate, transplant nephrologist at the Renown Transplant Institute ® to lead a multidisciplinary team of specialists dedicated to providing comprehensive care to patients throughout the transplant process. From evaluation and pre-transplant preparation to surgery and post-operative care, Dr. Molmenti will oversee every aspect of the patient's journey.

“I am honored to join the team at Renown Health and to pioneer the development of our kidney transplant program,” said Ernesto Molmenti, MD.“Kidney transplantation is not just a medical procedure; it's a life-saving intervention that offers hope and a second chance to patients suffering from end-stage renal disease. I am committed to working collaboratively with our team to ensure that every patient receives the highest standard of care throughout their transplant journey.”

Most recently Dr. Molmenti served as System Chief, Surgical Innovation and Vice Chairman, Department of Surgery at North Shore University Hospital-Northwell Health; Director, Kidney Transplantation at North Shore University Hospital-Northwell Health and Professor, Departments of Surgery, Medicine, and Pediatrics at the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell. He established the adult (2007) and pediatric (2016) kidney transplant programs and founded the multi-disciplinary Division of Surgical Innovation across 24 hospitals. Over his career he has led kidney transplant efforts at Baylor University Medical Center; Children's Medical Center of Dallas; The University of Texas Southwestern; The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine; and The University of Arizona College of Medicine.

End-Stage Kidney Disease in Nevada and the Need for Transplantation

Some people living with chronic kidney disease develop severe kidney damage and very low kidney function. If this condition progresses to the point where kidney dialysis or a kidney transplant is necessary for survival, the condition is called end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). The American Kidney Fund, using the US Renal Data System 2020 annual data, indicates 6,898 Nevada residents are living with ESKD. Kidneys are the most sought-after organ for transplantation. In Nevada, it is estimated that 575 people are currently on the kidney transplant waiting list . Many of them are northern Nevadans in need.

Announcing the Renown Transplant Institute®, the First Kidney Transplant Program for Northern Nevada

As the only not-for-profit academic healthcare network in the state, Dr. Molmenti, transplant surgeon and Dr. Narisorn Atsava-Svate, transplant nephrologist, join Renown's world-class team of medical experts with thousands of organ and tissue donors, financial donors and hundreds of residents currently on the kidney transplant waiting list to bring essential services, hope and life-saving treatment to people with end-stage kidney disease. The Renown Transplant Institute® joins the esteemed Renown nephrology and surgical teams in providing comprehensive transplant services, including pre-transplant evaluation, surgical procedures, and post-transplant care, are all under one roof at Nevada's #1 hospital, Renown Regional Medical Center in beautiful Reno, NV.

If you are a physician and would like to refer patients, or a person with end-stage kidney disease and wish to be screened for a kidney transplant by Dr. Narisorn Atsava-Svate and Dr. Ernesto Molmenti, please contact the Nevada Transplant Institute® transplant coordinator at 1-833-RING-NTI (746-4684). More information on Dr. Molmenti can be found at the website, , at or email ... .

If you are a person seeking chronic kidney disease management; dialysis– at-home and in center; kidney failure management; kidney transplant management; kidney stone disease prevention; hypertension management; or polycystic kidney disease management, please schedule an appointment with Renown Medical Group-Kidney Care nephrologists at 775-982-5000.

