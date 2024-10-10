Dfree® Financial Freedom Movement & Monmouth County Alumnae Chapter Of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Present: FINFE$T

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FinFe$t 2024

Finfe$t

dfree® FINFE$T is Powered by Prudential and RWJBarnabas Health

- Dr. DeForest B. Soaries Jr BRANCH, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- dfree® FINFE$T , the highly anticipated, free financial and empowerment event for the family is back! Hosted by Dr. DeForest B. Soaries Jr., Chairman of the dfree® Global Foundation, Inc., and CEO of Corporate Community Connections Inc., this year's event promises to be bigger and more impactful than ever. Set for Nov. 9, 2024, at Long Branch Middle School, the theme for this year,“Wealth Protected by Health,” emphasizes the critical link between financial independence and physical well-being. With more than 1,000 attendees expected, dfree® FINFE$T will primarily serve African-American, Hispanic, and Portuguese-speaking communities. Research shows that the racial wealth gap is projected to reduce the median Black household's wealth to $0 by 2053 and the median Latino household's wealth by 2073. When combined with major healthcare disparities, these trends present a serious risk to long-term financial security and the well-being of entire communities. This year's theme directly addresses these challenges by providing real-time resources to improve financial literacy and health outcomes, empowering individuals and families for generations.Prudential Financial, a long-time sponsor, will provide expert financial advisors to assist attendees.RWJBarnabas Health, the largest, most comprehensive academic healthcare system in New Jersey, will offer more than eight free health screenings, including breast and lung cancer screenings, as well as cardiovascular assessments. Additional sponsors include New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA), Valley National Bank, ONIT.Y Financial Corporation, Independence Realty Trust (IRT), and GreenPath, all of whom are committed to supporting the financial and physical well-being of underserved communities.“Our partnership with Dr. Soaries and the dfree® Movement expands access to education and awareness of tools that can help more individuals protect their assets, create wealth and become financially resilient,” says Shané Harris, Vice President and Head of Social Responsibility, Prudential Financial and President of The Prudential Foundation.“We are proud to continue this vital work through dfree® FINFE$T and provide diverse communities with a path to financial wellbeing.”“RWJBarnabas Health is proud to partner with the dfree® Movement for this year's dfree® FINFE$T event to help members of the Long Brand and surrounding communities achieve and sustain financial stability and improved health,” said Balpreet Gerwal-Virk, Senior Vice President for Community Health at RWJBarnabas Health.“Partnerships such as this are critical to our mission of improving the health of our communities and our ongoing efforts to addressing the social, economic and environmental factors impacting health outcomes.” In addition to key sponsors, the Monmouth County Alumnae Chapter (MCAC) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. serves as the lead community partner; with Long Branch Public Schools hosting the event."Having the opportunity to collaborate with such prestigious organizations to bring dfree® FINFE$T, to the Jersey Shore is pivotal in our mission to promote financial fortitude and holistic wellness,” added, Chanta L. Jackson, MCAC President.“By integrating financial education with a focus on health, we empower our community to achieve both economic stability and overall well-being. This collaboration underscores our commitment to ensuring that financial freedom is attainable, ensuring a more prosperous life regardless of one's zip code.”Dr. DeForest B. Soaries, Jr. , the visionary behind the dfree® Movement and a national advocate for financial freedom, emphasizes the importance of this year's theme:“dfree® FINFE$T, is not just about creating wealth; it's about protecting it by taking care of your most important asset-your health. We're offering resources, experts, food, training, a job fair, and even a career expo. There's something here for everyone in the family.”dfree® FINFE$T 2024 will feature an array of renowned speakers, including:. Keturah Orji, Olympian and American Record Holder in the Triple Jump,. Lynnette Khalfani-Cox, The Money Coach®,. Monica Hines, Financial Expert,. Dorethea Bernique, Personal Finance Champion,. Dallas Lenear, Executive Director of Project Green,. Danielle Flowers, CEO of Dexte + Denim,. and many more!Workshops and Key Topics will include:. Debt Reduction, Budgeting, and Investment Strategies,. Building Financial Security for Your Family,. Real Estate Investing,. Medicare Planning and,. Physical Health, with tips on Nutrition, Fitness, and Mental Wellness, to name a few.dfree® FINFE$T provides an engaging space for individuals and families to learn, connect, and take actionable steps towards a healthier and more financially secure future. Don't miss out on this transformative event! To learn more and register, visit: dfree/finfestThe Angelic Project, owned and operated by Angelic Linen is the long-time producer of dfree® FINFE$T in partnership with the dfree® Foundation Team.About the dfree® Movement FoundationEstablished by Dr. DeForest B. Soaries, Jr. in July of 2005, the dfree® Movement ardently advocates resources that enlighten, motivate, and fortify individuals pursuing financial autonomy. Dr. Soaries, whose dfree® initiative garnered national attention following its inclusion in a CNN 90-minute documentary, is propelled by his conviction in the pivotal significance of financial wellness for Black Americans. Its offerings encompass comprehensive educational tools and strategies tailored for underserved communities, aiming to achieve financial sovereignty and mitigate the racial wealth gap. Presently, dfree® goes beyond being just a brand or a curriculum; it stands as an illuminating beacon of hope for innumerable individuals aspiring to a more prosperous financial future.

