Path Robotics Unveils Path Foundrytm: A New Frontier In Contract Manufacturing Welding

COLUMBUS, OHIO, OH, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Columbus, OH, [Date] – Path Robotics, a leader in autonomous welding solutions, is proud to announce the launch of Path FoundryTM, a game-changing contract manufacturing entity designed to revolutionize how companies approach welding and related projects. Path FoundryTM aims to help businesses complete projects faster, even amidst labor shortages, while delivering high-quality results on time and within budget. The new offering will be showcased at FABTECH 2024, [10/15-17], at Booth W3861.

Accelerating Production with AI-powered Robotics

Path FoundryTM allows manufacturers to expedite welding projects, with production starting in as little as four weeks. Leveraging advanced robotics, AI, and machine learning, Path FoundryTM offers a seamless solution for companies seeking to onshore their manufacturing efforts and reduce reliance on overseas operations. By shifting to a Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) pricing model, Path FoundryTM enables companies to transition away from costly capital expenditures, providing a more affordable and flexible operational model.

"This level of onshoring automation strengthens the case for U.S. manufacturing," said a leading industry contractor. "With Path FoundryTM, companies can meet increasing production demands despite the current labor shortages and without spending copious amounts of capital expenditure."

Why Choose Path FoundryTM?

Experienced Team: The Path FoundryTM team includes certified weld engineers, weld inspectors (CWIs), and seasoned professionals with decades of experience.

Scalability: Path FoundryTM's systems adapt to meet the needs of any project.

Strategic Location: Based in Central Ohio, Path FoundryTM is well-positioned to support nationwide logistics, providing efficient service across the U.S.

Uncompromising Quality: Every project at Path FoundryTM is completed with a focus on quality control, ensuring results that consistently exceed expectations.

Advanced Robotics: As a product offering from Path Robotics, Path FoundryTM incorporates state-of-the-art robotics technology to drive both efficiency and precision in welding projects.

Expanded Manufacturing Capabilities

In addition to advanced welding technologies, Path FoundryTM offers comprehensive manufacturing services, including:

Metal Cutting, Sheet Metal Fabrication;

Welding Methods: Gas Metal Arc, Flux Cored Arc, Gas Tungsten, Argon Gas Chamber (for back purging), Cold Metal Transfer,

Robotics (AI & traditional), Powder Coating, Post Weld Heat Treat

Materials: Stainless Steel, Low Carbon Steel, Aluminum, Titanium

Quality Assurance Services Include:

Certified Weld Inspectors, Ultrasonic Testing, Dye Penetrant Testing

Leak Testing, Visual and Tensile Testing, Cut and Etches

“This is contract manufacturing at its best. No need to outsource overseas-we're delivering top-notch results right here in Columbus, Ohio,” said one Path FoundryTM customer briefed on the new division.

About Path Robotics

Founded in 2014 by brothers Andy and Alex Lonsberry, Path Robotics is dedicated to transforming manufacturing with autonomous robotic systems that leverage cutting-edge AI, machine learning, and computer vision technologies. Path's mission is to empower robots to build, allowing humans to create.

