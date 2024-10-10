(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the wake of the devastation caused by Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Helene, Norwegian Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) has announced a total contribution of $80,000 to the American Red Cross to help those in affected communities. In addition to the $30,000 it previously donated to the Red Cross to support Hurricane Helene relief efforts, it will match up to $50,000 more in public donations toward Hurricane Milton relief efforts. This contribution aims to provide immediate relief to the communities impacted by the storms.



Hurricane Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm on Florida's Gulf Coast, impacting major cities like Tampa, Fort Myers, and Orlando. Strong winds, heavy rains, and storm surges led to widespread flooding and power outages across Central Florida, with millions of residents affected. This followed Hurricane Helene's destruction, which caused widespread devastation across the Florida's Gulf Coast and several Southern states earlier this month.

“For decades, Florida has been home to NCLH, and we feel deeply connected to this community,” said Harry Sommer, president and CEO at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.“Seeing the devastation in our own backyard and neighboring states has been heartbreaking. 'Strengthening Our Communities' is a key pillar of our global Sail & Sustain program, and we are committed to helping those in need. Our donation to the American Red Cross is focused on providing direct relief, helping families rebuild their lives and regain a sense of stability and hope as they recover.”

The Red Cross, working with partners, has been crucial in supporting communities affected by Hurricanes Milton and Helene. For Helene, disaster workers set up shelters, distributed food, and provided critical relief supplies. In preparation for Milton, 83,000 people sought refuge in Red Cross shelters where they found a safe place to ride out the storm.

“With Hurricane Milton following closely in Hurricane Helene's wake, the American Red Cross is on the ground helping families recover from these vicious storms,” said Anne McKeough, chief development officer at the American Red Cross.“We're thankful to Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings for standing with us to provide help and hope as communities begin to navigate the long road to recovery.”

To join NCLH in supporting the Hurricane relief efforts by the Red Cross and donate towards the $50,000 match, please visit: American Red Cross .

