Abraxas Power Corp And Exploits Valley Renewable Energy Corporation Announce Strategic Master Lease Option Agreement For The Port Of Botwood

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abraxas Power Corp. (“Abraxas”), a leading transition developer, and its subsidiary Exploits Valley Energy Corporation (“EVREC”), are pleased to announce the signing of a Master Lease Option Agreement (the“Agreement”) with Exploits Marine and Logistics Inc. and Exploits Valley Corporation for use of the Port of Botwood in EVREC's green hydrogen and ammonia project in central Newfoundland.



The Agreement, which spans a term of thirty years, will facilitate EVREC's green hydrogen and ammonia production and operations related to the transmission and loading of green ammonia onto marine transport vessels for shipment to Europe and other global markets. The Agreement includes extension terms that allow EVREC to extend the lease for additional five-year terms.

“This Agreement marks another major milestone in the development of our project and is a pivotal step towards building out the key infrastructure as the project continues through the development phase,” said Dean Comand, President and COO of Abraxas Power.“We are excited to collaborate with Exploits Marine and the Port Corporation to create a state-of-the-art facility that will not only enhance our operational capacity but also contribute to global sustainable energy goals.”

The parties have also signed a five-year Construction Lease Option Agreement to facilitate the necessary activities that will lead up to commercial operation of the project.

Scott Sceviour, Chair of the Exploits Valley Port Corporation added“Our partnership with EVREC is a testament to our shared vision of fostering innovation in the renewable energy sector and re-energizing our community's economic outlook by providing shared infrastructure for other developments expected within the region. We are dedicated to collaborating on the infrastructure necessary for their success and to promoting environmentally responsible practices in our community.”

Botwood Mayor James Sceviour added“We are pleased to continue working with EVREC on such an important and significant project for central Newfoundland. Investments at the local level not only fuel the global transition to sustainable energy but also ignites economic growth for other developments, creates jobs, and fosters resilience in our communities."

About Abraxas Power:

Abraxas Power is a pioneering energy transition developer focused on decarbonizing hard-to-abate sectors and creating value by solving the current and future challenges of the energy transition. Abraxas Power's broad mandate allows it to see opportunities across technologies and geographies to transform the global energy industry. Our team has extensive experience in leading, financing, and solving the challenges associated with energy transition, and a proven track record of delivering complex, large-scale development projects across various disciplines, including renewable power and storage, hydrogen and ammonia production, industrial and precious metals, large-scale project construction, and operations at scale. The team possesses strong project finance and capital markets experience and has a history of creating value for shareholders, stakeholders, and the communities they live in. Abraxas has signed strategic partnerships with various global strategics and technology providers.

Abraxas has secured over US$9 billion in capital projects through competitive government awards over the past year in furtherance of the energy transition, including our marquis Exploits Valley Renewable Energy Corporation (“EVREC”) project.

