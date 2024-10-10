Gold Volatile And Edges Up After Economic Data Releases

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to for big investing ideas releases commentary from Ruben Ferreira - Head of Portuguese Operations at FlowCommunity.

Gold experienced some gains today after declining for six consecutive sessions and recorded increased volatility. The market reacted to the publication of inflation and job market data. This comes after the release of the September Fed meeting minutes, which highlighted mixed sentiments among policymakers.

CPI data was slightly higher than expected. However, increased jobless claims introduced some uncertainty regarding the health of the job market. Yields and the dollar declined, favoring a rebound in gold prices. Currently, markets are pricing in an 85% chance of a 25-basis-point rate hike, which could support gold. Additionally, the PPI data, set to be released tomorrow, could offer more clarity on inflation trends.

Beyond monetary policy and economic indicators, gold continues to find support from other factors. Geopolitical tensions and the anticipation of a potential further escalation could bolster gold prices as demand for safe-haven assets grows and a risk-off mood prevails in the markets. Moreover, the upcoming US presidential elections add to the uncertainty, potentially increasing support for gold as investors brace for unpredictable outcomes.

