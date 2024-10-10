JVCKENWOOD To Showcase New Viking VM8000 Series, Digital Network Solutions, And AI Solutions At IACP 2024 In Boston

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) IRVING, Texas, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

JVCKENWOOD is set to showcase its latest innovations in communication at the International Association of Chiefs of (IACP) in Boston. From October 19‐23, attendees can visit Booth 2501 to experience firsthand how JVCKENWOOD is driving the future of mission‐critical communications with a new lineup of advanced radios, P25 systems, and AI‐powered analytics solutions.

Spotlight on KENWOOD's Groundbreaking Viking® 8000 Series

At

the

forefront

of

JVCKENWOOD's

exhibit is

the

KENWOOD

Viking

8000

Series

–

a

state‐of‐the‐art

lineup of mobile and portable two‐way radios. Engineered for ultimate interoperability, these radios support P25, DMR, Viking 16, and analog protocols, to ensure seamless communication across VHF, UHF, and 700/800 MHz bands. Whether coordinating between police, fire departments, or emergency services,

the Viking 8000 Series bridges communication

gaps for critical missions

in schools, government agencies, and private security sectors.

Unmatched Reliability with KENWOOD ATLAS® P25 Systems

The KENWOOD ATLAS P25 System is the industry's only two‐way radio network designed with a decentralized architecture and built-in redundancies, ensuring uninterrupted communication in the harshest conditions. Its innovative design redefines reliability, making it a preferred choice for first responders and public safety agencies.

StarGate® Dispatch

Console: Power

Meets

Simplicity

JVCKENWOOD will display the StarGate 7000 Dispatch Console, a cutting‐edge solution designed for mission‐critical operations. With its IP‐based, fully distributed architecture, the StarGate 7000 offers unmatched

scalability

and

resilience,

eliminating

any

single point

of

failure. It

supports

P25

conventional and trunked operations, analog signaling, and built‐in end‐to‐end encryption. Featuring high‐quality audio, a customizable user‐friendly interface, and seamless compatibility with different systems, StarGate offers dispatchers fast, efficient, and reliable communication capabilities in demanding environments.

KAIROS P25

Digital

Repeater: Flexibility

Meets

Functionality

The

KENWOOD KAIROS digital repeater supports P25 simulcast and

DMR standards, offering unmatched versatility to public safety agencies upgrading from analog to digital systems. With

KAIROS,

agencies can future‐proof their communication infrastructure with ease.

VoiceBrain AI:

The

Future

of

AI‐Enhanced

Communication

VoiceBrain AI represents the cutting edge of AI integration in Land Mobile Radio (LMR) systems. This AI‐ powered solution applies advanced voice analytics to radio communication, providing actionable insights to enhance safety and operational efficiency. With

VoiceBrain AI, KENWOOD radios have evolved into more than

just

communication tools; they

have

become

intelligent

assets for

enhancing

decision‐making in the field.

About

EF Johnson Technologies,

Inc.

EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. (EFJohnson) is an independent subsidiary of JVCKENWOOD Corporation. Headquartered

in

Irving, Texas,

EFJohnson focuses on innovating, developing, and marketing the highest quality secure communications solutions to organizations whose mission is to protect and save lives. The Company's customers include first responders in public safety and public service, the federal government, and industrial organizations. The Company's products are marketed under the Kenwood brand. For more information, visit .

About

JVCKENWOOD Corporation

JVCKENWOOD is a global manufacturer specializing in Automotive and Professional System Solutions. It was reborn as one company in October 2011 through the merger of Victor Company of Japan, Limited (JVC) and Kenwood Corporation (Kenwood) three years after management integration. JVCKENWOOD operates four business segments, Car Electronics, Professional Systems, Optical & Audio, and Entertainment Software with image, sound, and radio technologies, as well as infotainment and visual software. JVCKENWOOD creates excitement and peace of mind while aiming to achieve profitable growth and become a business group that is widely trusted by society. For more information,

visit

.

